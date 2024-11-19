Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, defense industry, Missiles, Drones, Parliament
Edit post

Ukraine aims to produce 30,000 long-range drones, 3,000 missiles, Zelensky says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 19, 2024 1:37 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during a news conference with Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on Oct. 11, 2024. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Nov. 19 that Ukraine plans to increase the production of long-range drones and missiles as part of the country's resilience plan.

In a speech to the parliament, Zelensky said that the drones would help compensate for the army’s lack of artillery. Ukraine aims to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones next year, and a new technology center will be established.

The president also set the task of producing 3,000 cruise missiles and drone-missile hybrids and finding an effective countermeasure to Russian Shahed-type drones.

The statement follows an earlier announcement on Oct. 21, when Zelensky revealed that the U.S. is preparing to allocate an aid package worth $700-800 million to support Ukraine’s domestic production of long-range capabilities.

In addition to drones, Ukraine is advancing its missile development. Zelensky previously said that the country successfully tested its first domestically made ballistic missile.

Zelensky has also revealed that Ukraine had developed another domestic-made weapon, a missile-drone Palianytsia. He said it has already been used against Russia. The first successful use of the Palianytsia missile was confirmed by Zelensky during his Independence Day speech on Aug. 24.

Ukraine has been developing its own long-range capabilities in lieu of Western long-range arms, the use of which has been restricted by Kyiv's international partners. Only last week did Washington allow the use of ATACMS missiles on Russian soil, marking a significant policy shift.

Zelensky presents Ukraine’s resilience plan to parliament
The individual points were focused on the country’s unity, front-line situation, arms, finances, energy, security, communities, human capital, cultural sovereignty, and veterans, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on his Telegram channel.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:03 PM

Russia's FSB reports detentions over Crimea car bombing.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Nov. 19 announced the detention of two residents of Russian-occupied Crimea in connection with a car bombing in Sevastopol on Nov. 13 that killed Russian Navy officer Valery Trankovsky.
1:12 PM

Long-range strikes can help push Russia toward peace, US official says.

"The weapons President Biden authorized Ukraine to use will give it more capabilities to defend itself and, hopefully, make the Russian Federation understand that using force to seize Ukrainian territory will not succeed," U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Brian A. Nichols said in an interview.
11:58 AM

Zelensky presents Ukraine's resilience plan to parliament.

The individual points were focused on the country's unity, front-line situation, arms, finances, energy, security, communities, human capital, cultural sovereignty, and veterans, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on his Telegram channel.
10:41 AM

Putin approves Russia's updated nuclear doctrine.

The revised doctrine outlines scenarios that could justify a nuclear strike. It implies that this could include "aggression against the Russian Federation and its allies by a non-nuclear state with the support of a nuclear state" and large-scale non-nuclear attacks, such as those carried out with drones.
7:59 AM

Ukraine marks 1,000 days of full-scale war.

"For 1,000 days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been confronting the enemy on the front line, which stretches over 1,000 kilometers," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Nov. 19, Day 1,000 of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.