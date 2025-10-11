KI logo
UK, Ukraine sign LYRA defense cooperation agreement

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
From left to right: U.K. Minister of State for Defense Luke Pollard, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Deputy Defense Minister Sergiy Boyev at the International Defense Industry Forum DFNC3. (Ministry of Defense)

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have signed an agreement to expand defense cooperation through a new initiative called the LYRA program, which focuses on battlefield technology and joint weapons development.

The statement of intent was signed Oct. 11 on the sidelines of the International Defense Industry Forum DFNC3, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.

Shmyhal said the document outlines plans to jointly develop and scale defense technologies. As part of the agreement, both countries will create a working group to coordinate projects under the LYRA program, which aims to combine British and Ukrainian defense industrial and scientific expertise to modernize and increase weapons production.

According to a press release from the U.K. government, the LYRA program includes plans to jointly develop an advanced air defense interceptor drone, called Project OCTOPUS. The initiative will enable the U.K. to produce thousands of drones each month to support Ukraine's defense against Russia's ongoing invasion.

"These interceptor drones are significantly cheaper than traditional air defense missiles and highly effective in countering the waves of one-way attack drones Russia continues to launch at Ukrainian cities," the press release said.

In addition to the LYRA initiative, Ukraine and the U.K. signed a separate agreement on the joint production of artillery systems, further strengthening their defense partnership.

"I am grateful to the United Kingdom for its strong contributions to Ukraine's defense capability," Shmyhal said. "Together, we are strengthening the security of all of Europe."

Last month, the Ukrainian parliament ratified a 100-year partnership agreement with the U.K., marking a deepening relationship between the two countries, and building on existing cooperation frameworks.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the U.K. has been one of Kyiv's leading allies, committing $30 billion in support, including almost $18 billion in military aid.

Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

