NATO aircraft carry out 12-hour flight near Russian border amid rising tensions

Two British military aircraft carried out a 12-hour patrolling flight near the Russian border in a mission supported by the U.S. Air Force, the Royal Air Force (RAF) reported on Oct. 10.

The operation was conducted in response to recent airspace violations by Russia targeting several NATO countries, including Poland, Romania, and Estonia.

An RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint electronic surveillance aircraft and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft flew a route on Oct. 9 from the Arctic region past Belarus and Ukraine. The mission was supported by a U.S. Air Force KC-135 aerial refueling tanker.

"This was a substantial joint mission with our U.S. and NATO allies," U.K. Defense Minister John Healey said.

The route of the British planes during a patrolling mission on Oct. 9, 2025. (RAF)

"Not only does this provide valuable intelligence to boost the operational awareness of our Armed Forces, but sends a powerful message of NATO unity to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and our adversaries," Healey added.

In September, Polish forces shot down several Russian drones that entered Polish territory. Days later, a Russian drone breached Romanian airspace, though Bucharest chose not to engage.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighters also entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland for 12 minutes on Sept. 19, prompting the Baltic country to invoke consultations under NATO's Article 4.

Suspicious drone sightings also disrupted airport operations in Germany, Norway, and Denmark in recent weeks.