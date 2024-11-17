Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
UK, France approve Ukraine's use of long-range missiles for strikes inside Russia, Le Figaro reports

by Sonya Bandouil November 17, 2024 9:58 PM 2 min read
Illustrative photo showing a Storm Shadow/SCALP missile loading on a Rafale, a French multirole fighter aircraft. (Thierry Wurtz/MBDA)
This audio is created with AI assistance

France and the U.K. have granted Ukraine permission to conduct deep strikes into Russian territory using their SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles, Le Figaro reported on Nov. 17.

This decision coincides with U.S. President Joe Biden’s authorization for Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes inside Russia, a significant shift in U.S. policy following months of hesitation.

Ukraine had received several long-range systems from its partners, including U.S.-made ATACMS, French SCALP, and British Storm Shadow, but was not permitted to use them against targets within Russian territory.

Ukraine's partner countries often cited fears of Russian escalation as a reason to withhold approval for firing the provided missiles.

The changes in policy from the three countries were long-awaited. Proponents of the decision have long argued that this authorization would significantly enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities, especially with Russia increasing military offensives on many fronts, and intensifying drone and missile attacks in recent months.

One of the aspects of Ukraine's victory plan included a request for greater numbers of ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles and permission to launch them against military targets in Russia, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) in comments published on Oct. 14.

According to the advisor, permission to strike military targets deep inside Russian territory could ramp up domestic pressure in Russia, weaken Russian forces, and thus change Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategic calculus.

‘Russia shows it has no intention of ceasing its aggression’ — Kyiv’s partners condemn Russian mass attack
“As we approach 1000 days since the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia shows it has no intention of ceasing its aggression,” said Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Sonya Bandouil
