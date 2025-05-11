Turkey ready to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks, Erdogan tells Macron

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call that Turkey is ready to host peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the Turkish Presidency said on May 11.

His comments come as Russia pushes for the resumption of peace talks in Istanbul. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said earlier on May 11 that Moscow is ready to restart negotiations in Turkey, referencing the failed 2022 Istanbul talks and the current situation "on the ground."

Turkey, which hosted rounds of talks between Russia and Ukraine in 2022, has positioned itself as a mediator in the war while maintaining ties with both Moscow and Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Ukrainian officials to meet in Istanbul on May 15, following the expiration of a temporary Victory Day ceasefire that Moscow did not extend.

Ukraine has expressed openness to talks but insists that negotiations must begin with a "full, durable, and reliable" ceasefire, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 11. President Macron supported the idea.

"We made a clear proposal: an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting on Monday. President Zelensky committed without setting any condition. We now expect an equally clear response from Russia. There can be no negotiations while weapons are speaking," Macron wrote on X.

Erdogan told Macron that international cooperation is critical for initiating peace negotiations and the "sensitive implementation" of Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction processes, the Turkish Presidency reported.

"President Erdogan stated that a historic turning point has been reached towards the end of the war between Ukraine and Russia, that it is necessary to take advantage of this opportunity," the statement read.

The original Istanbul negotiations in March 2022 included harsh terms from Moscow, including demands that Ukraine drastically reduce its military size, surrender long-range strike capabilities, and recognize Russian control over occupied regions. Leaked documents suggest the proposed terms were essentially Ukrainian capitulation.

In recent weeks, Moscow has reiterated maximalist demands, including Ukraine’s formal recognition of the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, a permanent ban on NATO membership, demilitarization, and changes favoring the Russian language and religious organizations.

Despite saying it is ready to talk, the Kremlin continues offensive operations across Ukraine and has rejected Western-backed proposals for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.