Ukraine 'ready to meet' Russia for talks after full, lasting ceasefire starting May 12, Zelensky says

The assault began around 2 a.m. on May 11, with Russian forces deploying 108 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy UAVs from multiple directions, Ukraine’s Air Force said.
Zelensky called a ceasefire the essential first step toward ending the war.
The number includes 1,310 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
"Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending 'bloodbath' hopefully comes to an end... I will continue to work with both sides to make sure that it happens."
"An unconditional ceasefire is not preceded by negotiations," French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters on May 11.
U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce called for "concrete proposals from both sides" in order for Washington to "move forward" in peace negotiations.
"If they speak to each other in Russian, he doesn't know what they are saying," one Western official told NBC News. Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, called Witkoff's approach "a very bad idea."
Tougher sanctions "should be applied to (Russia's) banking and energy sectors, targeting fossil fuels, oil, and the shadow fleet," the leaders of Ukraine, the U.K., France, Germany, and Poland said in a joint statement.
"Russia is ready for negotiations without any preconditions," Putin claimed in an address marking the end of the three-day Victory Day ceasefire. He invited Ukraine to begin talks in Istanbul on May 15.
The American-made weapons cannot be exported, even by a country that owns them, without approval from the U.S. government.
While serving as a bishop in Peru, Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, called the full-scale war "a true invasion, imperialist in nature, where Russia seeks to conquer territory for reasons of power."
Speaking to CNN on May 10, Peskov commented on the latest ceasefire proposal from Ukraine and Europe, responding that Russia needs to "think about" it, but is "resistant" to pressure.
Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv on May 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky rebuked the idea of a demilitarized zone in the war and emphasized the importance of first securing a ceasefire.
Ukraine 'ready to meet' Russia for talks after full, lasting ceasefire starting May 12, Zelensky says
Ukraine expects Russia to confirm a full and lasting ceasefire starting May 12 and declared its readiness to begin talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement on May 11.
“It’s a good sign that the Russians are finally thinking about ending the war,” Zelensky said. “Everyone in the world has long awaited this. And the first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire.”
“There is no point in continuing the killing, even for one more day,” he added. “We expect Russia to confirm a full, durable, and reliable ceasefire starting tomorrow, May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet.”
Zelensky’s remarks came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Ukraine to direct talks in Istanbul starting May 15, but rejected a broader, U.S.- and EU-backed 30-day unconditional ceasefire.
Instead, Putin accused Ukraine of violating a three-day ceasefire he had unilaterally declared for Victory Day commemorations, claiming Kyiv launched cross-border attacks into Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions.
The temporary "truce," which lasted from midnight May 8 to midnight May 11, officially expired on Saturday. Ukrainian officials reported that Russian attacks on civilian areas and frontline positions continued throughout the ceasefire period.
Kyiv accepted an unconditional 30-day U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal in March, but Moscow rejected it, demanding a complete end to Western military support for Ukraine.
Russia has repeatedly proclaimed its supposed readiness for peace talks while simultaneously pushing for maximalist demands, including the incorporation of the four Ukrainian regions illegally annexed in autumn 2022 into Russia.
Kyiv has dismissed these declarations as a propaganda stunt, noting that Russian forces have only intensified their attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns.