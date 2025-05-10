CNN: Russia to 'think about' ceasefire, 'resistant' to pressure, Peskov says

Speaking to CNN on May 10, Peskov commented on the latest ceasefire proposal from Ukraine and Europe, responding that Russia needs to "think about" it, but is "resistant" to pressure.
Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv on May 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky rebuked the idea of a demilitarized zone in the war and emphasized the importance of first securing a ceasefire.
"We agreed that a full and unconditional ceasefire must begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. We jointly demand this from Russia, and we know we are supported in this by the United States," Zelensky said.
The announcement follows mounting fears that the two nuclear-armed countries were on the brink of engaging in another full-scale war.
Ukrainian media outlet ZN.UA reported on May 10 that their law enforcement sources confirmed an ongoing probe by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau into suspected embezzlement, money laundering and bribery.
Iran is preparing to send Russia Fath-360 short-range ballistic missile launchers, Reuters reported on May 9, citing Western security and regional officials familiar with the matter.
"Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote.
U.S. President Donald Trump has acknowledged in private that Russia is difficult to negotiate with because they "want the whole thing," referring to Ukraine, the WSJ reported, citing sources familiar with the comments.
The visit marks Merz’s first trip to Ukraine, and the first time all four leaders have travelled there together.
A notice about the airspace closure was published on the U.S. Defense Department's NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) website on May 10, as cited by Ukrainian defense news outlet Militarnyi.
"As in the past, it is now for Russia to show its willingness to achieve peace," the EU's statement reads.
CNN: Russia to 'think about' ceasefire, 'resistant' to pressure, Peskov says
Speaking to CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen on May 10, Peskov commented on the ceasefire proposal put forward by Ukraine and its European allies.
Zelensky and European leaders, with the support of United States President Donald Trump, demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting on May 12. If Russia refuses the proposal, Europe and the U.S. will respond with increased sanctions.
When asked about the proposal, Peskov responded: "We have to think about that... these are new developments. We have our own position."
Peskov also commented on the increased pressure from Europe.
"Europe is actually confronting us very openly... and we are quite accustomed to it," Peskov added.
When asked whether Russia can be pressured, Peskov said that "Russia is quite resistant to any kinds of pressure," while simultaneously claiming that the Kremlin is "open for dialogue... open for attempts to have a settlement in Ukraine."
Peskov also noted that Moscow appreciates "efforts of mediation," but added that it is "quite useless to pressure" Russia.
