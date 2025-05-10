Become a member
News Feed
Saturday, May 10
Show More
CNN: Russia to 'think about' ceasefire, 'resistant' to pressure, Peskov says

2 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov moderates Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual special televised question-and-answer session in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 19, 2024. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia needs to "think about" the latest proposal from Kyiv for a 30-day ceasefire.

Speaking to CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen on May 10, Peskov commented on the ceasefire proposal put forward by Ukraine and its European allies.

Zelensky and European leaders, with the support of United States President Donald Trump, demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting on May 12. If Russia refuses the proposal, Europe and the U.S. will respond with increased sanctions.

When asked about the proposal, Peskov responded: "We have to think about that... these are new developments. We have our own position."

Peskov also commented on the increased pressure from Europe.

"Europe is actually confronting us very openly... and we are quite accustomed to it," Peskov added.

When asked whether Russia can be pressured, Peskov said that "Russia is quite resistant to any kinds of pressure," while simultaneously claiming that the Kremlin is "open for dialogue... open for attempts to have a settlement in Ukraine."

Peskov also noted that Moscow appreciates "efforts of mediation," but added that it is "quite useless to pressure" Russia.

Earlier, Peskov rejected the 30-day ceasefire in an interview with ABC News on May 10, claiming that it would be "an advantage" for Ukraine.

CeasefireDmitry PeskovVolodymyr ZelenskySanctions against RussiaEU sanctionsEuropeEuropean alliesDonald Trump
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

