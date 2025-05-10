Ukraine, European allies demand Russia agree to 30-day ceasefire starting May 12

Ukraine and its European allies are demanding that Russia agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting on May 12, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 10 during a press conference in Kyiv.

The demand for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire was the main outcome from talks between Ukraine, France, the U.K., Germany and Poland, according to Zelensky.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Kyiv on May 10 as a show of support for Ukraine amid growing calls for Russia to agree to a ceasefire.

"We agreed that a full and unconditional ceasefire must begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. We jointly demand this from Russia, and we know we are supported in this by the United States," Zelensky said, as reported by a correspondent from European Pravda.

"The ceasefire must be comprehensive — in the air, at sea, and on land. Monitoring the ceasefire is entirely feasible in coordination with the United States. This is a realistic goal."

Starmer also confirmed that Ukraine's European allies would not ease any sanctions against Russia until a result had been achieved.

Ahead of the press conference, the five leaders held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the call was "productive," adding that all allies are ready for a complete unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

Zelensky and European leaders told Trump during the 15-minute phone call that Ukraine would be ready to engage in peace talks directly with Russia if a ceasefire was agreed upon, Axios reported on May 10, citing two sources with knowledge of what was said on the call.

The ceasefire would allow all parties to focus on defining the security, political, and humanitarian foundations of a lasting peace deal, according to Zelensky.

Zelensky and European leaders said during the press conference that the threat of tougher sanctions could help not only to pressure Russia into agreeing to an unconditional ceasefire, but also serve as a deterrent against any potential ceasefire violations.

"If Russia refuses an unconditional and complete ceasefire, sanctions must be applied — strengthened sanctions against its energy sector and banking system," Zelensky said.

Tusk confirmed that if Russia "takes the proposal lightly," then it would be met with "a new wave of sanctions," stressing that coordination with the U.S. was key to achieving an effective approach to peace talks.

Amid reported growing frustration with a lack of a peace deal, Trump called for an "unconditional" 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on May 8, adding that "if the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions (against Russia)."

So far, Russia has only proposed partial ceasefires during the Easter holiday and Victory Day celebrations, which Zelensky has dismissed as "theatrical" given the ongoing attacks reported by Ukrainian soldiers along the front line.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told ABC News on May 10 that Russia rejected a 30-day ceasefire because it would be to Kyiv's "advantage."