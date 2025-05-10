"We agreed that a full and unconditional ceasefire must begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. We jointly demand this from Russia, and we know we are supported in this by the United States," Zelensky said.
The announcement follows mounting fears that the two nuclear-armed countries were on the brink of engaging in another full-scale war.
Ukrainian media outlet ZN.UA reported on May 10 that their law enforcement sources confirmed an ongoing probe by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau into suspected embezzlement, money laundering and bribery.
Iran is preparing to send Russia Fath-360 short-range ballistic missile launchers, Reuters reported on May 9, citing Western security and regional officials familiar with the matter.

U.S. President Donald Trump has acknowledged in private that Russia is difficult to negotiate with because they "want the whole thing," referring to Ukraine, the WSJ reported, citing sources familiar with the comments.
The visit marks Merz’s first trip to Ukraine, and the first time all four leaders have travelled there together.
A notice about the airspace closure was published on the U.S. Defense Department's NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) website on May 10, as cited by Ukrainian defense news outlet Militarnyi.
"As in the past, it is now for Russia to show its willingness to achieve peace," the EU's statement reads.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, claiming in an interview with ABC News on May 10 that it would be "an advantage" for Ukraine.
"Our involvement in the war was justifiable, and this belongs to our sovereign rights," North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said. "I regard this as part of the sacred mission we must execute for our brothers and comrades-in-arms."
The number includes 1,310 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
Ukraine, European allies demand Russia agree to 30-day ceasefire starting May 12
Ukraine and its European allies are demanding that Russia agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting on May 12, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 10 during a press conference in Kyiv.
The demand for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire was the main outcome from talks between Ukraine, France, the U.K., Germany and Poland, according to Zelensky.
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Kyiv on May 10 as a show of support for Ukraine amid growing calls for Russia to agree to a ceasefire.
"We agreed that a full and unconditional ceasefire must begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. We jointly demand this from Russia, and we know we are supported in this by the United States," Zelensky said, as reported by a correspondent from European Pravda.
"The ceasefire must be comprehensive — in the air, at sea, and on land. Monitoring the ceasefire is entirely feasible in coordination with the United States. This is a realistic goal."
Starmer also confirmed that Ukraine's European allies would not ease any sanctions against Russia until a result had been achieved.
Ahead of the press conference, the five leaders held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the call was "productive," adding that all allies are ready for a complete unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.
Zelensky and European leaders told Trump during the 15-minute phone call that Ukraine would be ready to engage in peace talks directly with Russia if a ceasefire was agreed upon, Axios reported on May 10, citing two sources with knowledge of what was said on the call.
The ceasefire would allow all parties to focus on defining the security, political, and humanitarian foundations of a lasting peace deal, according to Zelensky.
Zelensky and European leaders said during the press conference that the threat of tougher sanctions could help not only to pressure Russia into agreeing to an unconditional ceasefire, but also serve as a deterrent against any potential ceasefire violations.
"If Russia refuses an unconditional and complete ceasefire, sanctions must be applied — strengthened sanctions against its energy sector and banking system," Zelensky said.
Tusk confirmed that if Russia "takes the proposal lightly," then it would be met with "a new wave of sanctions," stressing that coordination with the U.S. was key to achieving an effective approach to peace talks.
Amid reported growing frustration with a lack of a peace deal, Trump called for an "unconditional" 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on May 8, adding that "if the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions (against Russia)."
So far, Russia has only proposed partial ceasefires during the Easter holiday and Victory Day celebrations, which Zelensky has dismissed as "theatrical" given the ongoing attacks reported by Ukrainian soldiers along the front line.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told ABC News on May 10 that Russia rejected a 30-day ceasefire because it would be to Kyiv's "advantage."