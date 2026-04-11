Trump sweetens pro-Orban endorsement with promises of economic aid to Hungary

U.S. President Donald Trump said on April 10 that his administration is prepared to "strengthen Hungary's Economy' if Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wins the country's upcoming parliamentary election.

Trump's statement comes two days ahead of Hungary's April 12 election, a key vote that could unseat Orban and his ruling Fidesz party after 16 years in power.

"My Administration stands ready to use the full Economic Might of the United States to strengthen Hungary's Economy, as we have done for our Great Allies in the past, if Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the Hungarian People ever need it," the U.S. president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"We are excited to invest in the future Prosperity that will be generated by Orban's continued Leadership!"

Trump has already endorsed Orban, a longstanding ally, even dialing into a recent campaign rally attended by his Vice President JD Vance.

His latest social media post takes the support further, promising Hungarians economic support from the U.S. if they deliver an Orban victory.

Polling shows that the economy is paramount for Hungarian voters, with 20% of respondents citing the cost of living and inflation as their chief concerns. The same poll showed nearly half of respondents saying they don't trust Orban.

Orban, widely seen as one of the European Union's most Kremlin-friendly leaders, has repeatedly stalled sanctions on Russia and economic aid for Ukraine — while ushering in an era of antidemocratic backsliding in Budapest.

As the election draws closer, the Hungarian government has increasingly scapegoated Ukraine, which Orban himself has described as "an enemy." Budapest has also accused Ukraine of attempting to interfere in Hungary's elections, a claim Kyiv denies.

In turn, independent media and the Hungarian opposition have surfaced evidence that Moscow is meddling in the campaign in favor of Orban.

Trump and Orban are among the few Western leaders to have met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the full-scale war against Ukraine. While Orban has fostered a close economic partnership with Russia, Trump has also spoken of the many business opportunities that await the U.S. in Russia.

Since returning to office, the Trump administration has overseen a thaw in relations between Washington and Moscow, ending the diplomatic isolation imposed on Russia by former U.S. President Joe Biden.