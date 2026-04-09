Hungarians distrust Orban, want shift in foreign policy

A majority of Hungarians want a shift in their country's foreign policy, and nearly half say they do not trust Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to a new poll published April 9, just days before the country's parliamentary elections.

The survey, released by the European Council on Foreign Relations and conducted by Stratega Research and Mandate Research, found that 68% of respondents said Hungary's next government should adopt a different approach to the European Union, while 55% support changes in ties with the United States — suggesting dissatisfaction with the current government's foreign policy.

The poll also found that 47% of respondents do not trust Orban, whose ruling Fidesz party is trailing in recent election projections ahead of the April 12 vote. Respondents also expressed distrust in state institutions, including Hungarian state TV.

Notably, divisions over Russia and the war in Ukraine remain despite calls for change in foreign policy. While 37% of respondents described Russia as a "necessary partner," 22% said it is an adversary. Meanwhile, 45% oppose providing financial support to Ukraine, compared with 26% who support it.

Support for the European Union remains strong, both in terms of membership and overall trust. The survey found that 77% of Hungarians support staying in the bloc, including 52% who strongly support membership. Seventy-five percent of respondents said they trust the EU as an institution.

Domestically, economic concerns dominate. The cost of living and inflation were cited as the most important issue facing the country by 20% of respondents, followed by corruption and governance at 17% and public services such as healthcare and education at 16%.

The survey was conducted online between March 26 and April 1 and included a sample of 1,001 adults in Hungary.