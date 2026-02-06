KI logo
Trump backs Orban ahead of April elections in Hungary

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) takes part in the Gaza summit chaired by Egypt's President Al-Sisi alongside Vitctor Orban, prime minister of Hungary. (Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of Hungary’s upcoming parliamentary elections in a Feb. 5 post on his Truth Social platform.

“Highly Respected Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, is a truly strong and powerful Leader, with a proven track record of delivering phenomenal results,” Trump wrote, praising Orban’s leadership and record in office.

“He fights tirelessly for, and loves, his Great Country and People,” Trump said, adding that both leaders share priorities such as stopping illegal immigration and ensuring law and order.

Trump also credited Orban with strengthening bilateral ties, writing that relations between Hungary and the United States reached “new heights of cooperation and spectacular achievement” during his administration.

“I was proud to ENDORSE Viktor for Re-Election in 2022, and am honored to do so again,” Trump said.

Orban, widely seen as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest partner in the EU, has maintained ties with Moscow despite Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine and has repeatedly blamed Kyiv and the EU for obstructing peace efforts.

Also, Hungary remains one of the last EU countries, along with Slovakia, still largely relying on and buying Russian oil and gas.

Donald TrumpViktor OrbanUnited StatesHungary
