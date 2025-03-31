Trump not pleased with Russia or Ukraine, White House says

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump has "expressed displeasure" with both Russian and Ukrainian leaders amid efforts to secure a ceasefire in the full-scale war, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on March 31.

Leavitt's comments come a day after Trump said he was "pissed off" at Russian President Vladimir Putin for continuing to disparage President Volodymyr Zelensky. On the same day, Trump warned that Zelensky would face "big problems" with the U.S. if he did not sign a critical minerals deal.

"The president is working incrediby hard to get a peace deal done between Russia and Ukraine," Leavitt told reporters on March 31.

"And he has expressed his displeasure with comments that have been made by leaders of both sides of this conflict. He has expressed what he believes needs to take place in order to see this conflict come to an end. He contines to work very hard on it and our teams continue to be engaged."

After saying he was angry with Putin and threatening to impose additional economic penalties on Russia, Trump later softened his rhetoric, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that he and Putin have "always gotten along well."

Trump did not name a specific date by which Moscow must agree to a complete ceasefire in Ukraine, but said there was a "psychological deadline" for such a deal.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S. proposal for a total 30-day ceasefire, while Russia continues to refuse. Kyiv has accused Moscow of violating the partial ceasefire covering strikes on energy facilities and in the Black Sea.

Trump has threatened additional tariffs and sanctions against Russia several times in the past months but has largely avoided taking the step. Instead, the administration has exerted significant pressure on Ukraine in negotiations, including by temporarily cutting off military and intelligence support.