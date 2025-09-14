KI logo
Three Czech helicopters deployed to Poland following recent Russian drone incursions

by Sonya Bandouil
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala attends a press conference at the town hall in in Wroclaw, Poland on Sept. 19, 2024. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Czech helicopters arrived in Poland on Sept. 14 to reinforce NATO’s eastern defenses following a Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace a few days prior, the Polish Armed Forces reported.

"Today, three Czech helicopters arrived in Poland to strengthen the protection of the airspace on the eastern border of our close ally,” the post said on X.

The Czech military emphasized that their pilots would start operational patrols in the near future.

The deployment came amid the start of NATO’s new Operation Eastern Sentry, launched in response to the Russian drone strike.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki confirmed on Sept. 14 that NATO allies would also deploy troops to Poland as part of the operation.

As part of the mission, Czechia will provide Mi-171S helicopters, Denmark will contribute two F-16s and an anti-air warfare frigate, France will contribute three Rafales, and Germany will contribute four Eurofighters, Rutte said. The U.K. also said it is willing to help.

Nineteen Russian drones were recorded crossing into Poland on Sept. 10, in what Polish officials described as a deliberate violation of its airspace. German media outlets reported that the drones were headed for Rzeszow Airport, a key logistics hub for aid to Ukraine.

While European leaders were quick to condemn Russia's drone breach, U.S. President Donald Trump on Sept. 11 that the incursion "could have been a mistake."

“There’s no doubt about the drones were intentionally launched. The question is whether the drones were targeted to go into Poland specifically,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters.
CzechiaPolandNATORussiaEuropean allies
Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

