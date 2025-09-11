Russian drones targeted Poland's Rzeszow Airport, key aid hub for Ukraine, media reports

Russian drones shot down over Poland were reportedly headed for Rzeszow Airport, a key logistics hub for aid to Ukraine, German media outlets Spiegel and Welt reported on Sept. 11.

Poland confirmed downing Russian drones in its airspace overnight on Sept. 10, marking the first time NATO engaged Moscow's military assets over its territory during the full-scale war in Ukraine.

At least 19 drones entered the Polish airspace, and between three and four were shot down by Polish and NATO aircraft in what Warsaw denounced as a deliberate provocation by Russia.

According to Spiegel, at least five drones targeted the airport near the Polish-Ukrainian border, where two German Patriot air defense systems are stationed.

Dutch F-35 fighter jets were scrambled after an air raid alert and intercepted the drones, shooting down at least three. The remaining two crashed for unknown reasons, Welt reported.

On the night of the large-scale attack, Russian drones not only entered Polish airspace but also violated Lithuanian airspace, according to Welt.

"Based on the available information, we believe the drones most likely entered NATO airspace deliberately," a senior NATO official told Welt.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius echoed this statement, saying that the Russian drones were deliberately directed along this route, Spiegel reported.

"They did not need to fly this way to reach Ukraine. There is no evidence that these drones accidentally flew over Polish territory in such large numbers on this route," Pistorius said, adding that this could be a deliberate operation.

The Rzeszow-Jasionka airport is located less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Ukrainian border and transports a significant percentage of Western materiel bound for the front lines in Ukraine. It is also a main stopover point for foreign leadership traveling to Kyiv on official visits.