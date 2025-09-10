'Extremely dangerous' — European leaders condemn Russia after drones shot down over Poland

European leaders denounced Russia on Sept. 10 after Poland downed multiple Russian drones in its airspace, marking the first time a NATO member has destroyed Moscow's military assets over its territory during the war in Ukraine.

"Last night the Polish airspace was violated by a huge number of Russian drones," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X, adding that those posing a direct threat "were shot down."

Authorities briefly closed Warsaw's Chopin Airport and placed the country's air defenses on high alert, calling the incident "an unprecedented violation."

The drones crossed into Poland during Russia's mass aerial assault on Ukraine, which killed Ukrainian civilians and struck central and western regions.

Nineteen airspace violations were recorded overnight, while at least three Russian drones were shot down by Polish and allied planes — the last one at 6:45 a.m. local time, according to Tusk.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the incursion was "likely not an accident."

"An extremely dangerous precedent for Europe. Whether there will be further steps depends entirely on the coordination and strength of the response," the president said.

The Ukrainian president offered to provide Warsaw with all relevant data on the latest attack and assist with setting up an effective alert and protection system.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the attack was "the most serious European airspace violation by Russia since the war began."

"Russia's war is escalating, not ending. We must raise the cost on Moscow, strengthen support for Ukraine, and invest in Europe's defense," she said.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the incident "simply unacceptable."

The incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace during an attack carried out by Russia against Ukraine is simply unacceptable. I condemn it in the strongest terms. I call on Russia to put an end to this reckless escalation. I reiterate to the Polish people and their… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 10, 2025

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Europe is "in a fight" after "a reckless and unprecedented violation" of Poland's skies.

"Today, we have seen a reckless and unprecedented violation of Poland and Europe's airspace by more than 10 Russian Shahed drones. Europe stands in full solidarity with Poland," she said.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called it a "serious and unacceptable violation" of NATO airspace.

"Italy will continue to work to ensure European security, starting with Ukraine, and to achieve a just and lasting peace," Meloni added.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the incident showed that Russian provocations are "a threat to Europe's security."

PM Frederiksen:

“Completely unacceptable Russian attacks against Ukraine and violations of Polish airspace. Russian aggression and provocations are a threat to Europe’s security. Denmark stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, Poland and all our NATO allies.” — Statsministeriet (@Statsmin) September 10, 2025

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics commented that the incursion proved Russia's war "affects us directly."

"Full support and solidarity with our Polish friends and allies over the incursion of Russian drones in Poland," Rinkevics said. "Allies are and should be working together."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban voiced solidarity with Poland following the drone incident, while notably not specifying that the drones were Russian.

"The incident proves that our policy of calling for peace in the Russia-Ukraine war is reasonable and rational. Living in the shadow of a war is fraught with risks and dangers," he said.

Hungary stands in full solidarity with Poland following the recent drone incident. The violation of Poland’s territorial integrity is unacceptable.



The incident proves that our policy of calling for peace in the Russia-Ukraine war is reasonable and rational. Living in the shadow… — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) September 10, 2025

The incident comes just days before the Russian-Belarusian Zapad 2025 drills, which Poland has flagged as a security threat. Warsaw announced it would close its borders with Belarus for the duration of the exercises.

Russian drones and missiles have previously strayed into NATO territory during strikes on Ukraine, but Sept. 10 marked the first confirmed case of local defenses shooting them down.

Poland's position on NATO's eastern frontier places it at the core of the alliance's deterrence strategy, as Western leaders continue to warn of the risk of a broader confrontation with Russia.