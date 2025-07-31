Trump sets Aug. 8 deadline for Ukraine peace deal, US diplomat tells UN

U.S. President Donald Trump wants a deal to end Russia's war in Ukraine by Aug. 8, senior American diplomat John Kelley told the United Nations Security Council on July 31.

The comments come after a deadly Russian overnight attack that killed at least 13 people in Kyiv, leaving 135 more injured.

"Both Russia and Ukraine must negotiate a ceasefire and durable peace. It is time to make a deal," Kelley said, addressing the council. "President Trump has made clear this must be done by Aug. 8. The United States is prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace," he added.

Trump warned on July 29 that tariffs on Russia would take effect within 10 days unless the Kremlin agreed to halt its full-scale invasion.

The proposed tariffs include sweeping secondary sanctions on countries that continue to buy Russian oil, gas, and other exports — a move that would directly impact major trading partners such as China and India.

"Ten days from today. And then we're gonna put on tariffs and stuff," Trump said in audio released by the White House. "I don't know if it’s gonna affect Russia, because he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) wants to obviously probably keep the war going, but we're gonna put tariffs and various things."

Trump originally issued a 50-day deadline to Putin on July 14, threatening "severe" tariffs of up to 100% if Moscow failed to agree to a peace deal. Later, on July 28, Trump said he was no longer willing to wait.

"There's no reason in waiting," he said. "It's 50 days, I wanted to be generous, but we just don't see any progress being made."

Following Trump's remarks on July 29, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said during a press briefing that his patience had run out. "He has been patient... and that may have been misinterpreted by some people," Bruce said. "The time for misinterpretation is now over."

Russia has pushed back against the ultimatum. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of Russia's Security Council, accused Trump of driving the U.S. and Russia closer to direct conflict. "Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country," he wrote on X on July 28.