Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Trump plans to meet Putin next week, hold trilateral meeting with Zelensky without European participation, NYT reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Trump plans to meet Putin next week, hold trilateral meeting with Zelensky without European participation, NYT reports
President Donald Trump arrives for a House Republican meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on May 20, 2025. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as next week and intends to hold a trilateral meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin shortly after, the New York Times (NYT) reported on Aug. 6.

Earlier in the day, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Putin as Trump's Aug. 8 deadline for Russia to reach a ceasefire with Ukraine looms.

In an Aug. 6 phone call, Trump told European leaders that he plans to meet with Putin and Zelensky without any other representatives from the continent, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The European officials Trump spoke with over the phone appeared to accept Trump's decision not to involve more leaders in the process, one of the sources said.

Trump and Zelensky held a phone call following Witkoff's visit to Moscow. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio, and Witkoff joined the conversation, the NYT reported.

Months earlier, U.S. attempts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia failed. Kyiv and Moscow later held three rounds of direct peace talks in Istanbul, which were largely inconclusive.

In the direct talks, Ukraine and Russia agreed to several prisoner exchanges, but progress toward a ceasefire was not made amid Russian maximalist demands.

Trump has threatened to impose secondary sanctions on Russia's trading partners if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire by Aug. 8. The measure could impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian oil.

The U.S. leader has already imposed a 50% tariff on India for its continued purchase of Russian oil, raising the measure from an initial 25% announced on July 31.

As Trump pressures Russia to reach a ceasefire, the Kremlin is weighing a limited "air truce" involving a pause in drone and missile strikes if Ukraine agrees to do the same, Bloomberg reported on Aug. 5, citing undisclosed sources familiar with the matter.

Ukraine war latest: ‘Great progress was made!’— Putin, Witkoff conclude meeting in Moscow as Trump’s sanctions deadline looms
Key developments on Aug. 6: * ‘Great progress was made!’— Putin, Witkoff conclude meeting in Moscow as Trump’s sanctions deadline looms * Trump signs order imposing additional 25% tariff on Indian imports over Russian oil ties to pressure Moscow into peace deal * Zelensky, Trump hold call following Witkoff Moscow visit * Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russian railway hub in Rostov Oblast for second night Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. President Donald Trump’s special en
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
United StatesUkraineRussiaDonald TrumpTrump & UkraineTrump & RussiaPeace Talks
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, August 6
Video
Trump’s threat won't stop Putin, Russia expert says.

As Trump’s deadline for additional sanctions on Russia looms, Robert Person, a professor of international relations specializing in Russian and post-Soviet politics, discusses why Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to end the war against Ukraine in response to the threat — and what might actually motivate him to stop the aggression.

Show More

Editors' Picks