Temporary ceasefire will pressure Russia, more talks on the way, Zelensky says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 9, 2025 11:44 PM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 12, 2025. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. will hold new ceasefire talks with Russia and Ukraine in separate meetings in the coming weeks, and a temporary ceasefire will pressure Russia to comply, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on April 9.

"I believe that in the coming weeks there will be a meeting between the Americans and the Russians and between the Americans and the Ukrainians," Zelensky said.

"I believe that certain time limits will provide opportunities to put pressure on Russia. If you have a ceasefire for an unclear period — it is a frozen conflict," he said.

The U.S. has previously led separate talks with Ukraine and Russia in Saudi Arabia to reach a ceasefire. On April 6, Zelensky said Russia is rejecting an unconditional ceasefire because it wants to continue launching missile strikes from the Black Sea.

"There may be an extension, but it is important that there is a deadline for which all parties must be held accountable: (including both) mediators and the parties at war," he said.

Zelensky called for an unconditional ceasefire with Russia to deter Moscow from breaking any potential agreement.

"(W)e believe that any ceasefire will be disrupted by the Russian side. Therefore, we believe that the most important thing the American side can do is a complete and unconditional ceasefire," Zelensky said.

The U.S. has pledged to act decisively if a ceasefire is not reached, he said.

"If they do not succeed, they promised to take strong corresponding steps. What those steps will be, I don't know. They know that sanctions and military support for Ukraine are important to us. We will wait for these two steps," Zelensky said.

The U.S. finds peace talks that drag on as "unprofitable," he added.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

