The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Ceasefire, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Black Sea
Edit post

Russia rejecting ceasefire because it wants to keep launching strikes from Black Sea, Zelensky says

by Sonya Bandouil April 6, 2025 10:24 PM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 12, 2025. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 6 that Russia is refusing to accept an unconditional ceasefire in order to keep launching missile strikes from the Black Sea.

“This is one of the reasons why Russia is distorting diplomacy, why it is refusing to agree to an unconditional ceasefire—they want to preserve their ability to strike our cities and ports from the sea,” Zelensky said in his evening address.

Zelensky emphasized that a ceasefire at sea isn’t just about navigation or food exports, but also about preventing further escalation.

“(Russian President) Putin does not want to end the war. He wants to preserve the means to escalate it at any moment with even greater force,” he warned.

The Ukrainian president called for continued pressure on Moscow. “If there is a ceasefire, it must be unconditional—one that does not allow for the destruction of life,” Zelensky said. “Putin is refusing. We are awaiting a response from the United States—and we also expect a response from all in Europe and around the world who truly want peace.”

Three weeks ago, Ukraine and the U.S. agreed to implement a full 30-day ceasefire. Russia declined to do so, issuing a list of demands instead.

As part of the March 25 partial ceasefire deal, Washington vowed to help restore Russia's access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.

The Kremlin stated that the ceasefire would take effect only after the West lifted some of the sanctions imposed on Russia.

On April 4, Russia hit a residential neighborhood in the city of Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles and drones, killing 20 people, including nine children, according to local authorities. 75 people were reportedly injured.

Each day afterward, at least one major Ukrainian city far from the front lines was struck by Russian missiles, resulting in civilian deaths.

What Russia really wants from the Black Sea ceasefire deal
With much fanfare, the U.S. on March 25 announced it had brokered an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to “eliminate the use of force” in the Black Sea after two days of talks in Saudi Arabia. But while Kyiv said it was ready to abide by it straight away,
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Sonya Bandouil

Most popular

News Feed

7:39 PM

Russian drone strike kills man in Kherson, governor says.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated swathes of territories on the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital of Kherson, Russia has relentlessly continued its attacks on civilians remaining in the area.
2:16 PM
Video

How Trump ends wars.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s negotiation strategy in Afghanistan resulted in a capitulation to the Taliban and abandoning U.S. allies. As the world awaits a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, what could a deal brokered by Trump actually look like? The Kyiv Independent’s Masha Lavrova dives into the last time Trump sought to end a war and what it could mean for Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.