Ukraine war latest: Russia's spring offensive 'already begun;' over 160 Chinese nationals fight against Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on April 9:

Over 160 Chinese nationals fight for Russia in Ukraine, obtained documents show

Russia's spring offensive has "effectively already begun," Syrskyi says

Ukraine open to buy US military aid package for $50 billion, Zelensky says

Russian military airfield reportedly targeted in mass drone attack

At least 163 Chinese nationals are serving in Russia's Armed Forces as of early April, according to a Ukrainian intelligence document seen by the Kyiv Independent on April 9.

Another document showed photos and passport details of 13 Chinese recruits who were being selected for service in the Russian army as of April 2.

"There are 155 Chinese citizens who are fighting against Ukrainians on the territory of Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed this information to journalists on April 9.

"We are collecting information, we believe that there are many more."

The documents, obtained by the Kyiv Independent, list the names, personal data, place of service and position in the Russian army of other Chinese nationals.

The captured Chinese soldiers have been identified as Wang Guangjun and Zhang Renbo, born in 1991 and 1998, respectively, a source told the Kyiv Independent.

Guangjun was captured near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, while Renbo was captured near Tarasivka, further south.

One of the captured soldiers claimed he paid 300,000 rubles (roughly $3,000) to a middleman in China to join the Russian military in exchange for the promise of citizenship, Ukraine's Luhansk military unit press service told Ukrainian Pravda earlier in the day.

"Beijing knows about this. Russians distribute advertising videos about recruitment through Chinese social networks," Zelensky said.

"We record that these are Chinese citizens, they are fighting against us, using weapons against Ukrainians on the territory of Ukraine," the president said.

Beijing responded by saying it was "verifying" the claims, reiterating that Chinese citizens are prohibited from participating in foreign armed conflicts.

The U.S. State Department called the incident "disturbing," adding that it is closely monitoring the situation. "We're aware of those reports," spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on April 8.

Russia's spring offensive has "effectively already begun," Syrskyi says

Russia's new spring offensive against northeastern Ukraine "has actually already begun," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with the LB.UA outlet published on April 9.

Syrskyi's comments come after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow is amassing forces for a fresh offensive against the Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts this spring.

"I can say that the president is absolutely right, and this offensive has effectively already begun," Syrskyi said.

For nearly a week, Russian offensive operations have almost doubled in all main sectors, the commander-in-chief noted.

Ukraine open to buy US military aid package for $50 billion, Zelensky says

Ukraine is ready to pay up to $50 billion for a future military aid package from the U.S., President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on April 9.

According to Zelensky, the funds allocated to help Ukraine under the Biden administration have not yet been exhausted, but Kyiv wants an additional package from the Trump administration.

"We handed over to the American side a large package that we want to buy. To buy in one form or another," the president said.

"Many different formats and tools that we are ready for. We were ready to find both $30 billion and $50 billion for a suitable package."

Ukraine sees the purchase of the aid package that would include air defense systems and other much needed arms as a potential security guarantee from Washington.

"There is an agreement, we are giving money. Accordingly, (if) you want (we can pay) either to this (Reconstruction Investment) Fund, or to you (the U.S.) directly. It makes no difference to us," Zelensky said.

U.S. military assistance to Kyiv has decreased, with European countries now providing the main portion of aid, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Russian military airfield reportedly targeted in mass drone attack

Russian air defense intercepted 158 Ukrainian drones across occupied Crimea and several Russian regions overnight on April 9, including as far south as North Ossetia, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed.

Russian Telegram channel Astra reported that drones targeted the military airfield in Mozdok, from where MiG-31K carriers of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles are deployed.

Social media posts showed images of smoke rising near the area. Astra said it geolocated one image to a site roughly 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from the air base.

Russian authorities did not acknowledge any strike on the Mozdok airfield itself. Regional head Sergey Menyaylo said air defenses "repelled" the attack in the Mozdok district.

Menyaylo claimed there were no casualties or visible damage but confirmed that a drone attack alert had been implemented.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify all the claims. The Ukrainian military has yet to comment on the attacks.

Explosions were also reported in Taganrog in Rostov Oblast, Tikhoretsk, Sloviansk-on-Kuban, Krymsk, Saratov, and Engels, according to the Russian media and local authorities.

The airports of Vladikavkaz and Grozny, the capitals of Russia's republics of North Ossetia and Chechnya, were reportedly closed because of the attack.

North Ossetia is located roughly 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from Ukraine's border. It borders Georgia to the south and lies along the Caucasus Mountains.

Note from the author:

Ukraine War Latest is put together by the Kyiv Independent news desk team, who keep you informed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you value our work and want to ensure we have the resources to continue, join the Kyiv Independent community.