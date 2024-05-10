PM Shmyhal: Ukraine allocates $179 million for energy system restoration

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The government allocated over Hr 7.1 billion ($179.4 million) to restore Ukraine's power grid, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on May 10.

Russia has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country on March 22, March 29, April 11, April 27, and May 8.

Russian attacks have reportedly damaged or destroyed over 800 heating facilities across Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine's power generation capacity has decreased by up to 8 gigawatt hours (GWh) and needs nearly $1 billion to compensate, Shmyhal said earlier.

Subscribe to Ukraine Daily newsletter News from Ukraine in your inbox

"The situation in the energy sector is very difficult. The grid and generation facilities are being repaired 24/7," the prime minister said.

Over Hr 7 billion will be used to purchase equipment to restore the high-voltage grid and to better synchronize the power systems of Ukraine and the European Union, according to Shmyhal.

"We are grateful to the World Bank Group, which provided grants for the realization of this project," he added.

After the recent Russian attack, Ukrainian businesses and industry will face more restrictions on energy use due to a "significant shortage of electricity," Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo announced on May 10.