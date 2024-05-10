Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Energy infrastructure, Denys Shmyhal, War, Russian attacks, Ukraine
Edit post

PM Shmyhal: Ukraine allocates $179 million for energy system restoration

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2024 5:49 PM 2 min read
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal talks to the media in Brussels, Belgium, on March 20, 2024. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The government allocated over Hr 7.1 billion ($179.4 million) to restore Ukraine's power grid, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on May 10.

Russia has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country on March 22, March 29, April 11, April 27, and May 8.

Russian attacks have reportedly damaged or destroyed over 800 heating facilities across Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine's power generation capacity has decreased by up to 8 gigawatt hours (GWh) and needs nearly $1 billion to compensate, Shmyhal said earlier.

Subscribe to Ukraine Daily newsletter
News from Ukraine in your inbox

"The situation in the energy sector is very difficult. The grid and generation facilities are being repaired 24/7," the prime minister said.

Over Hr 7 billion will be used to purchase equipment to restore the high-voltage grid and to better synchronize the power systems of Ukraine and the European Union, according to Shmyhal.

"We are grateful to the World Bank Group, which provided grants for the realization of this project," he added.

After the recent Russian attack, Ukrainian businesses and industry will face more restrictions on energy use due to a "significant shortage of electricity," Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo announced on May 10.

Belgium to allocate nearly $10 million for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure restoration
The additional funds will be directed to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Belgium Development Cooperation Minister Caroline Gennez said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:11 PM

Zelensky meets Slovak President Caputova in Kyiv.

Zelensky thanked Caputova "for her determination and moral leadership shown in the face of the full-scale Russian invasion, as well as for supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula," the presidential office said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.