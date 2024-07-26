Skip to content
EU transfers Ukraine $1.6 billion of proceeds from frozen Russian assets

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 26, 2024 1:37 PM 2 min read
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Sept. 13, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU transferred Ukraine 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) of profits from frozen Russian assets, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on July 26.

The funds will be used to support the "defense and reconstruction of Ukraine," von der Leyen said.

"There is no better symbol or use for the Kremlin's money than to make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live."

Ukraine's Western partners and other allies froze around $300 billion in Russian assets at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Roughly two-thirds are held in the Belgium-based financial services company Euroclear.

EU ambassadors agreed in May to use the windfall profits from the frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine's reconstruction and defense needs. Kyiv is expected to receive roughly 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) every year, according to earlier discussions.

While some Group of Seven (G7) members, such as the U.S., proposed seizing Russian assets outright, the EU has been more hesitant, fearing the legal and fiscal pitfalls of confiscation. Instead, Brussels seeks to use windfall profits generated by the frozen assets and funnel them to Kyiv.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

11:31 AM

Сeasefire would leave 25% of Ukraine under Russian control, ambassador says.

"Many countries have proposed the idea of a ceasefire, but no one thinks about what it means. Some 25% of Ukrainian territory would remain under Russian control, which means buying time for Russia to strengthen its capabilities and resume its attacks on Ukraine," Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said.
