Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Paris, France, Olympics, Sabotage, Arson, Railway
Edit post

Paris hit by 'massive' arson attack, just hours before Olympics opening ceremony

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 26, 2024 2:33 PM 1 min read
The train station in Paris is crowded with passengers on July 26, 2024, as France's high-speed TGV network was severely disrupted by what officials described as a "massive attack" ahead of the Paris Olympic opening ceremony later in the day. (Luc Auffret/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Paris high-speed railway network on July 26 was hit by a "massive" and "coordinated" arson attack just hours before the opening ceremony of the city's 2024 Olympic Games.

According to the state-owned railway operator SNCF, vandals damaged signal boxes on three lines connecting the French capital with other major cities, while a fourth attempt was foiled.

"This is a massive attack on a large scale to paralyze the TGV network," SNCF told the AFP news agency.

SNCF said some 800,000 people had been affected by the disruption.

Security sources told Reuters that hardline leftist militants or environmental activists could be behind the attacks, which came just days after French police arrested a Russian man suspected of plotting destabilizing activities during the Paris Olympics.

An anonymous source in the state prosecution service told AFP that an investigation was launched into "sharing intelligence with a foreign power to incite hostilities in France.”

Ukrainian athletes who will never have a chance to compete at the Olympics
Audiences from across the world tuning into the Olympics kicking off with this Friday’s opening ceremony in Paris should, as they enjoy the show, be conscious of why Ukraine will not be fully represented this summer – and at future athletic competitions. Among the tens of thousands of Ukrainians ki…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:31 AM

Сeasefire would leave 25% of Ukraine under Russian control, ambassador says.

"Many countries have proposed the idea of a ceasefire, but no one thinks about what it means. Some 25% of Ukrainian territory would remain under Russian control, which means buying time for Russia to strengthen its capabilities and resume its attacks on Ukraine," Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.