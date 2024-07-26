Skip to content
Ukraine's energy situation improving, state grid operator says

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 26, 2024 6:37 PM 1 min read
A worker outside a thermal power plant, extensively damaged after a Russian missile attack, at an undisclosed location, in Ukraine, on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
After a "very difficult couple of weeks" due to record-breaking heat and power plants being under repair, Ukraine's energy supply situation is improving, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of state grid operator Ukrenergo, said on July 26.

Ukraine began implementing rolling blackouts on May 15, following Russia's spring campaign of strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The deficit in the energy system intensified in mid-July, when a heatwave pushed electricity consumption in the country to its maximum level. "We have every reason to expect that the most difficult period of the summer is behind us," Kudrytskyi said at a briefing.

Cooler weather has led to a fall in energy consumption, while certain power plants have completed their repairs.

"Instead of a complex scheme of three to four groups, we have one to two, which will be applied depending on the time," Kudrytskyi said, referring to the groups that addresses are sorted into during rolling blackouts.  

Kudrytskyi said the situation would continue to improve "if there were no new large-scale damages to power plants."

MP confirms equipment damage at nuclear power plant
Reports emerged on July 18 that two transformers had burned down days earlier, leading to one of the reactors being disconnected from the energy network.
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine news
3:38 PM

Russian ex-deputy defense minister arrested on corruption charges.

In his previous position, former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov was in charge of the military's logistics chains during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. His dismissal was widely seen as a response to the logistic failures that accompanied the early months of Russia's all-out war.
11:31 AM

Сeasefire would leave 25% of Ukraine under Russian control, ambassador says.

"Many countries have proposed the idea of a ceasefire, but no one thinks about what it means. Some 25% of Ukrainian territory would remain under Russian control, which means buying time for Russia to strengthen its capabilities and resume its attacks on Ukraine," Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said.
