News Feed, Ukrainian armed forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, War, Ukraine
Inspection of Ukraine's 59th Brigade finds management issues, but no criminal charges laid

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 26, 2024 8:05 PM 2 min read
Tank battalion of 59th Motorized Brigade make artillery fires towards the Russian positions in Donetsk, Ukraine on December 31, 2023 (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
An inspection of the 59th Motorized Brigade ordered by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces due to the unit's recent losses, has found "management decisions" and other factors that could "negatively influence the course of combat."

However, it did not find any issues that warrant the issuing of criminal charges, the Military Service of Law and Order in the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a post on Facebook on July 26.

"In order to prevent such occurences, the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has made appropriate decisions and a number of measures aimed at preventing such cases. Individual officials of the command brigade have been brought to justice," it added.

The inspection was ordered by Oleksandr Syrskyi earlier this month and came only a day after Azovstal defender and medic Kateryna Polishchuk, known under the nickname Ptashka ("Birdie"), called on Syrskyi and President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the unit over the alleged misconduct of its commander, Bohdan Shevchuk.

"Since thousands of soldiers remain in the combat zone under Shevchuk's leadership, I ask you, Commander-in-Chief, to pay heed and conduct an internal investigation," Polishchuk wrote in a Facebook post on July 14, accusing Shevchuk of "criminal orders, negligence, actions that resulted in the deaths of a large number of troops," as well as careerism, removal of dissenting commanders, and other transgressions.

When announcing the investigation on July 15, Ukraine's General Staff did not explicitly name Polishchuk nor Shevchuk and did not mention specific circumstances that led to the start of the probe.

The 59th Brigade is deployed near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, a front-line town under heavy pressure by Russian forces.

Polishchuk was captured by Russia in May 2022 after Azovstal, a metallurgical plant that served as Ukraine's last remaining holdout in besieged Mariupol, fell into Russian hands. The medic was released alongside over 200 defenders in the fall of the same year, joining the 59th Brigade and returning to the front soon after.

While praising the unit's previous commanders, Polishchuk said that Shevchuk was appointed to the position in April 2024 through "family ties in the top military leadership."

"Because of Shevchuk's inhuman and unprofessional attitude, I was forced to stop cooperating" with this unit, Polishchuk wrote, adding that "not everybody has the chance to resist the criminal orders aimed solely at winning extra stars by this man."

Polishchuk left the military last month, referring to "painful changes" in her life.

Last month, Zelensky dismissed Commander of the Joint Forces Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol.

Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan Krotevych, one of the Azov Brigade's commanders, said on June 23 that he filed an official complaint to the State Bureau of Investigation calling for an investigation of one of the generals.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.