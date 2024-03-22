Dnipro Dam hit amid Russian mass attack against Ukraine's energy infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched another large-scale drone and missile attack against Ukrainian cities overnight on March 22, targeting the cities of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, and Kropyvnytskyi, primarily aiming at the energy infrastructure. Attacks were also reported in Vinnytsia, Sumy, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

"The enemy launched one of the largest attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector in recent weeks," Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on Facebook.

"The goal is not just to damage it, but, just like last year, to cause a large-scale disruption in the country's energy system." Russian forces launched a campaign of mass strikes against Ukraine's power grid in late 2022 and early 2023 but failed to put it out of action.

Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Station, Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant, was hit during the attack, Ukrhydroenergo announced on March 22.

The company reported fire at the station but said there is no threat of a breach, adding that the situation is under control.

Traffic across Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Dam was blocked following the Russian attack, the police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast said.

A trolleybus was hit and caught on fire when a Russian projectile targeted the dam, said Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the exiled mayor of Mariupol. Civilians were in the vehicle during the attack, the official said, without specifying the number of casualties.

A trolleybus on fire on the Dnipro Dam in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on March 22, 2024. (Petro Andriushchenko/Telegram)

Situated on the Dnipro River just north of the Kakhovka Reservoir, the dam is 800 meters long and holds up a water reservoir of approximately 3.3 cubic kilometers. Last year, Russian forces destroyed the Kahkovka Dam and the adjacent hydroelectric station located downstream of the Dnipro Dam, causing a humanitarian and ecological catastrophe across southern Ukraine.

Overnight on March 22, Russian forces also struck the energy infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv, leading to a near-complete loss of power in the city. At least 15 explosions were reported.

Local authorities reported that critical infrastructure facilities were hit in Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv oblasts.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest nuclear power station currently occupied by Russia, is in an "extremely dangerous" situation following the attack, Energoatom announced.

An external power line that links the station to Ukraine's energy system was disconnected following the strikes, the Ukrainian state-owned company said. There is only one remaining connection to Ukraine's power grid at the moment.

"The situation is extremely dangerous and threatens to cause an emergency. If the last communication with the domestic power grid is severed, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will suffer another blackout," Energoatom head Petro Kotin said.

In Lviv Oblast, a Russian drone hit an energy infrastructure facility in the Stryi district, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported.

"A fire broke, but it has been extinguished by firefighters. As of now, there is no information about casualties," Kozytskyi wrote on Telegram.

Russia launched 60 Shahed-type drones and almost 90 missiles of various types against Ukraine in the overnight strike, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Authorities are working to restore electricity supply in the affected regions, he added.

"There are no delays in Russian missiles like there are in assistance to our country," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

"Shaheds are not undecisive, like some politicians. It is important to understand the cost of delays. Patriot systems must protect Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia."

Ukraine's air defense is in an increasingly difficult situation as ammunition supplies from the U.S., a key military donor, remain blocked due to political disputes in Congress.