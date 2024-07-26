Skip to content
Ukraine to receive nearly $8 billion in direct budget support from US by November, ambassador says

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 26, 2024 10:39 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova attends a meeting with the Senate Ukraine Caucus and members of the Ukrainian and Polish Parliaments in the Capitol Visitor Center to discuss the Russian invasion on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will receive $7.9 billion in direct support to the state budget by November this year, part of the $61 billion aid package passed by the U.S. Congress in April, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, said on July 26.

After months of political infighting and a deteriorating situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, the U.S. House of Representatives finally passed the crucial foreign aid package on April 20, which included $60.84 billion in support for Ukraine.

The $7.9 billion in direct budget aid from the package will be transferred to Ukraine "in the near future," while the rest will be received by the end of October, Markarova said.

"That is, by the end of October, all budget aid funds will be received and used by Ukraine," Markarova added.

Markarova was referring to direct economic support to Ukraine's state budget, which will help Kyiv keep essential public services running. The economic assistance takes the form of a loan that can be forgiven by the U.S. president.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine has received at least $12 billion in external financing since the beginning of the year to help the Ukrainian government address its budget deficit.

In an address to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund forum last October, Shmyhal noted that Ukraine would require nearly $42 billion in economic assistance in 2024 to offset the deficit.  

These funds are crucial for financing state-provided services like healthcare, salaries for medical workers and teachers, and social programs.

Pentagon finds accounting errors worth $2 billion in aid for Ukraine
Due to the errors, the Defense Department can send a further $2 billion in weapons to Ukraine to cover the amount already approved by U.S. President Joe Biden.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:38 PM

Russian ex-deputy defense minister arrested on corruption charges.

In his previous position, former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov was in charge of the military's logistics chains during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. His dismissal was widely seen as a response to the logistic failures that accompanied the early months of Russia's all-out war.
11:31 AM

Сeasefire would leave 25% of Ukraine under Russian control, ambassador says.

"Many countries have proposed the idea of a ceasefire, but no one thinks about what it means. Some 25% of Ukrainian territory would remain under Russian control, which means buying time for Russia to strengthen its capabilities and resume its attacks on Ukraine," Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said.
