Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Belgium, Energy infrastructure, Russia's attacks on energy, European allies, Western aid
Edit post

Belgium to allocate nearly $10 million for Ukraine's energy infrastructure restoration

by Kateryna Hodunova May 10, 2024 5:21 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: A worker walks through a burned-out control room at a power plant of energy provider DTEK, destroyed after an attack, in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 19, 2024. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Belgian government will provide Ukraine with an additional 9 million euros ($9.7 million) for energy infrastructure restoration, Belgium Development Cooperation Minister Caroline Gennez told the media outlet La Libre in an interview published on May 10.

Additional financial aid is part of the new Belgian assistance package for Ukraine, according to La Libre.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying several thermal power plants across the country. This included the Trypillia plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Russia carried out a large-scale attack on May 8 against Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia oblasts, mainly targeting energy infrastructure. At least two hydroelectric power plants had to be decommissioned as a result of the attack.

The additional funds will be directed to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), under which Ukraine received the first generators at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Since then, the UNDP has created a procurement system for equipment supplies to restore infrastructure damaged in Russian attacks.

Sign up for our newsletter
Ukraine Weekly By Olga Rudenko

Gennez said that Ukrainian energy infrastructure is "outdated and centralized," making it vulnerable to strikes.

The UNDP pays special attention to "sustainable and decentralized energy sources," such as solar panels, to avoid an immediate power outage for a large number of citizens if one of the facilities is hit, the minister added.

Gennez also recalled recent attacks against Kharkiv Oblast, which suffers nearly every day strikes due to its proximity to the front line and the Russian state border.

"This is (Vladimir) Putin's usual tactic: to make life as difficult as possible for the Ukrainian population behind the front line to break it psychologically," Gennez said.

Belgium previously announced that it would pledge 200 million euros ($213 million) for the German-led air defense initiative and supply Kyiv with missiles, as Ukraine continues to face a shortage of air defense systems amid an uptick in Russian attacks.

Belgium may deliver first F-16 jets to Ukraine in 2024
“In coordination with our partners in the F-16 coalition, our country will make every effort to speed up deliveries, if possible, by the end of this year,” Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:11 PM

Zelensky meets Slovak President Caputova in Kyiv.

Zelensky thanked Caputova "for her determination and moral leadership shown in the face of the full-scale Russian invasion, as well as for supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula," the presidential office said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:19 AM

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

A Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv damaged homes in a residential area and caused a fire to break out, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram. As a result of the attack, one person was injured.
12:06 AM

Bloomberg: Russian tycoons move assets home amid Western sanctions.

Increasingly cut off from western banking and financial services, Russia's wealthiest individuals are facing a dilemma when it comes to handing their fortunes to the next generation, according to Bloomberg. Most of the billionaires who were sanctioned have opted to move assets home, the news agency reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.