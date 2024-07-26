Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, War
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 20, target energy facilities

by Martin Fornusek July 26, 2024 9:32 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast on July 25-26, 2024. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article was updated with a casualty figure in Chernihiv Oblast and with a report from Ukrenergo.

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least three civilians and injured at least 20 over the past day, regional authorities reported on July 26.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and four injured over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

A Russian strike against the town of Toretsk killed one resident and injured another. Another person was killed in Illinivka, while two were injured in Kostiantynivka and one in Berestok, Filashkin said.

Eight civilians were injured during Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

This figure includes two injured in the town of Lozova, two in the village of Kurylivka, three in the Kupiansk district, and one in the Volokhivske village.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured seven, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A medical facility, an administrative building, eight high-rise buildings, 24 houses, and multiple cars were reported as damaged.

In Chernihiv Oblast, one person was injured during a Russian attack against the town of Nizhyn, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said. A residential dormitory was reportedly hit in the attack.

Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Two energy facilities were damaged during the attacks against Chernihiv and Zhytomyr oblasts, resulting in outages in the latter region, Ukrenergo said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 20 of the 22 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. The defenses did not manage to intercept one Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Author: Martin Fornusek
4:56 AM  (Updated: )

Explosions, fire reported at airfield in occupied Crimea.

Following sounds of explosions heard by local residents, a fire was reported at the Saky military airfield in western town of Novofedorivka in occupied Crimea, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported overnight on July 26.
3:57 PM

Putin holds talks with Assad in Moscow.

According to the readout, Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad said he was "happy to see" Russian President Vladimir Putin again and emphasized that "relations between our nations have been based on trust, which is evidence of our nations' maturity."
