Russian Central Bank raises interest rate to 18% amid 'accelerated' inflation

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 26, 2024 4:50 PM 2 min read
A view of the Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow on May 26, 2022. (Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP via Getty Images)
Russia's Central Bank announced on July 26 that it is to raise the interest rate from 16% to 18%, as the Russian economy continues to experience accelerated inflation amid its war in Ukraine.

"Inflation has accelerated and is developing significantly above the Bank of Russia’s April forecast," the press service of Russia's Central Bank said in a statement.

"Growth in domestic demand is still outstripping the capabilities to expand the supply of goods and services," the statement continued. "Labour shortages continue to grow."

Data from Russia's Federal Statistics Service shows that the country has faced six months in a row of growing prices that particularly impact the cost of fuel and food. On average, vegetables cost around 19% more than in June 2023.

Russia's annual inflation rate for June was 8.59%, up from 8.30% the previous month. The figure is significantly higher than that of the U.S., which is expected to be around 3.1% for the month of June.

Russia is burdened by enormous defense spending stemming from its full-scale war against Ukraine, which rose to almost 30% of its budget in 2024.

Russia's "monetary policy needs to be tightened further," so that the inflation rate can be brought towards the target of 4%, the Central Bank said.

Russia's Central Bank claimed that "consumer activity remains high amid a significant increase in households' incomes and positive consumer sentiment."

A Levada Center poll in June showed that only 29% of respondents were very or somewhat worried about global sanctions against Russia, down from 45% who said they were worried in March 2022.

The poll also showed that only 11% of respondents said that sanctions had personally affected them or their families.

Russia struggles to control finances as Ukraine invasion spending soars
Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, the Russian government has focused all of its financial resources on funding the war. As the war is the Kremlin’s number one priority, all tools at its disposal have been used: increased taxation, sovereign funds, domestic borrowing, and the p…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:38 PM

Russian ex-deputy defense minister arrested on corruption charges.

In his previous position, former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov was in charge of the military's logistics chains during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. His dismissal was widely seen as a response to the logistic failures that accompanied the early months of Russia's all-out war.
11:31 AM

Сeasefire would leave 25% of Ukraine under Russian control, ambassador says.

"Many countries have proposed the idea of a ceasefire, but no one thinks about what it means. Some 25% of Ukrainian territory would remain under Russian control, which means buying time for Russia to strengthen its capabilities and resume its attacks on Ukraine," Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said.
