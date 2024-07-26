Skip to content
Russian man 'confesses' to Moscow car bomb attack, says Ukraine's SBU ordered operation

by Chris York July 26, 2024 1:07 PM 2 min read
Purported footage of the moment of the car bomb attack which reportedly injured a Russian military officer and his wife in Moscow on July 24, 2024. (MASH/Telegram)
Kremlin state media on July 26 released a video purporting to show a Russian man confessing to a car bombing in Moscow earlier this week, which reportedly injured a Russian military officer and his wife.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) identified the man as Yevgeny Serebryakov, who in the video claimed he carried out the attack on the orders of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

He said he had been recruited last year and told to "kill an officer," and was promised $10,000-$20,000 payment.

The claims have not been independently verified.

The explosion on July 24 is reported to have blown the feet off a man who the Kommersant newspaper said served in the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (GRU).

Russian state news agency TASS said his wife was also injured in the attack and five other cars were damaged.

Russian Telegram channel Baza published CCTV footage of what it said was the moment of the explosion, which occurred shortly after the man got in the parked Toyota Land Cruiser.

At the time, Kyiv denied any involvement in the attack.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told independent Russian media he believed there was "a malfunction with the gas equipment in the car."

Author: Chris York
11:31 AM

Сeasefire would leave 25% of Ukraine under Russian control, ambassador says.

"Many countries have proposed the idea of a ceasefire, but no one thinks about what it means. Some 25% of Ukrainian territory would remain under Russian control, which means buying time for Russia to strengthen its capabilities and resume its attacks on Ukraine," Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said.
