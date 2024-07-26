Russian man 'confesses' to Moscow car bomb attack, says Ukraine's SBU ordered operation

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kremlin state media on July 26 released a video purporting to show a Russian man confessing to a car bombing in Moscow earlier this week, which reportedly injured a Russian military officer and his wife.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) identified the man as Yevgeny Serebryakov, who in the video claimed he carried out the attack on the orders of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

He said he had been recruited last year and told to "kill an officer," and was promised $10,000-$20,000 payment.

The claims have not been independently verified.

The explosion on July 24 is reported to have blown the feet off a man who the Kommersant newspaper said served in the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (GRU).

Russian state news agency TASS said his wife was also injured in the attack and five other cars were damaged.

Russian Telegram channel Baza published CCTV footage of what it said was the moment of the explosion, which occurred shortly after the man got in the parked Toyota Land Cruiser.

Surveillance video of the moment when an apparent car bomb went off on a car in Moscow. @kommersant says a man who was wounded in the blast is a GRU officer. Investigative Committee says it's investigating. https://t.co/Vxv2Lvg4Dn pic.twitter.com/zt7jChZj1K — Mike Eckel (@Mike_Eckel) July 24, 2024

At the time, Kyiv denied any involvement in the attack.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told independent Russian media he believed there was "a malfunction with the gas equipment in the car."