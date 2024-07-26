Skip to content
Kuleba calls on Hong Kong to close sanctions circumvention routes for Russia

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 26, 2024 4:02 PM 2 min read
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the 'Ukraine. Year 2024' forum in Kyiv, Ukraine on Feb. 25, 2024. (Photo by Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the Hong Kong government to take measures to prevent Russia and Russian companies from using the country to circumvent restrictive sanctions.

Following a trip to China in late July, Kuleba also went to Hong Kong, where he met with the Chief Executive of Hong Kong John Lee.

Kuleba said that these restrictive measures are necessary to "weaken Russia's potential to wage war and kill people in Ukraine."

Russia's actions should not spoil Hong Kong's reputation as a highly developed liberal economy based on unwavering respect for the rule of law, the minister added.

The parties also discussed creating new opportunities for trade and investment in Ukraine's reconstruction, according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Western nations imposed extensive sanctions against Russia after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Sanctioned items, however, such as microchips produced in the United States, continue to flow into Russia via third-party countries.

China, Russia's main economic backer against Western sanctions, plays a key role, exporting so-called dual-use goods into Russia to feed the Kremlin's war machine.

China's Foreign Affairs Ministry has said it has not supplied military equipment to either Russia or Ukraine.

At least four shell companies operating out of Hong Kong are facilitating the shipment of restricted military technology to Russia, according to an investigation by the New York Times published on July 25.

Kuleba held lengthy talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guangzhou on July 24, after which he said Beijing had reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The Chinese delegation also again reiterated its promise not to supply Russia with weapons, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
