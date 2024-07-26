Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Shahed, Romania, Ukraine-Romania border, War, Ukraine, Russia, Disinformation, Drone attack, Odesa Oblast
Edit post

Romania denies downing Russian drones over Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 26, 2024 11:14 PM 2 min read
For illustrative purposes only: a plume of smoke rises over a field after the Russian drone attack on the port infrastructure of Izmail in Odesa Oblast on Aug. 2, 2023. (Yulii Zozulia / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Videos on social media that purport to show Romanian air defense units shooting down Russian attack drones above Ukraine are spreading a false narrative, Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement on July 26.

Romania's Defense Ministry said that the videos falsely spread "the idea that Romania was targeted by the Russian Federation's drone attacks" against Ukraine.

The claims have "no real basis" as Russia was targeting Ukraine's port infrastructure on the Danube and not targets in Romania, the Defense Ministry said.

Russia launched a drone attack against Izmail in southwestern Ukraine overnight on July 24. The port city lies on the Danube River, which forms the border between Romania and Ukraine.

The attack led the Romanian Air Force to scramble its F-16 fighter jets. Drone debris was found on July 25 in Plauru in Romania, just across the Danube from Izmail.

The caption of one video shared thousands of times on X claimed that Romania had downed Russian drones over Ukrainian airspace using Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns during the attack.

Romanian forces "deployed in the border area with Ukraine did not, in any such situation, fire on the means of attack of Russian Federation," the Defense Ministry said.

"In order to shoot them down, we have to fire on the territory of Ukraine, and I don’t think this is allowed yet, I have not heard of any decision in this regard," Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on July 26.

"These drones are usually hit by the Ukrainian artillery and immediately fall on the bank of the Danube. There is still absolutely no danger for Romanians in the area," Ciolacu added.

Romania has taken measures to protect its citizens who live close to the Ukrainian border, including the construction of air raid shelters and the deployment of drone defense systems.

Russia using new, cheap drones to locate Ukraine’s air defense, military intelligence says
Russia is now launching a new type of cheaply-made drones to identify air defense systems and act as decoys, Andrii Cherniak, a spokesperson of Ukraine’s military intelligence, told Reuters in an interview published on July 26.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:14 PM

Romania denies downing Russian drones over Ukraine.

Videos on social media that purport to show Romanian air defense units shooting down Russian attack drones above Ukraine are spreading a false narrative, Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement on July 26.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:38 PM

Russian ex-deputy defense minister arrested on corruption charges.

In his previous position, former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov was in charge of the military's logistics chains during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. His dismissal was widely seen as a response to the logistic failures that accompanied the early months of Russia's all-out war.
11:31 AM

Сeasefire would leave 25% of Ukraine under Russian control, ambassador says.

"Many countries have proposed the idea of a ceasefire, but no one thinks about what it means. Some 25% of Ukrainian territory would remain under Russian control, which means buying time for Russia to strengthen its capabilities and resume its attacks on Ukraine," Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.