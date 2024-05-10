Skip to content
News Feed, Business, Energy, Ukrenergo, Energy infrastructure, Ukraine, Russian attacks
Ukraine increases restrictions on energy supply for business, industry amid power shortage

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2024 12:08 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes: A worker walks through a burned-out control room at a power plant of energy provider DTEK, destroyed after an attack, in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 19, 2024. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukrainian businesses and industry will face more restrictions in energy use due to a "significant shortage of electricity," Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo reported on May 10.

Russia launched another large-scale overnight attack on May 8 against energy infrastructure in central and western regions of Ukraine, the fifth attack against Ukraine's power network since the start of the year.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukrenergo, warned that imports from Europe will not be able to completely cover Ukraine's energy deficit as a result of the attack.

Energy supplies for industrial and commercial users have been restricted between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on since May 8.

On May 9, the restrictions were extended to until 7 a.m. the following day due to power shortages, Ukrenergo said.

From May 10, "capacity limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. the next day."

"In case of increased consumption, emergency shutdowns may be applied," Ukrenergo said.

"Limiting consumption is a necessary measure to preserve the stability of the energy system" in the wake of Russia's latest attack, Ukrenergo said.  

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:19 AM

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

A Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv damaged homes in a residential area and caused a fire to break out, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram. As a result of the attack, one person was injured.
12:06 AM

Bloomberg: Russian tycoons move assets home amid Western sanctions.

Increasingly cut off from western banking and financial services, Russia's wealthiest individuals are facing a dilemma when it comes to handing their fortunes to the next generation, according to Bloomberg. Most of the billionaires who were sanctioned have opted to move assets home, the news agency reported.
10:05 PM

Germany to buy 3 HIMARS for Ukraine.

HIMARS, whose prowess became a popular motif of internet memes, was a game-changer for Ukraine when it first arrived in the summer of 2022, allowing Kyiv to target Russian forces behind the front lines far more accurately than they had previously.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.