Ukraine increases restrictions on energy supply for business, industry amid power shortage

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian businesses and industry will face more restrictions in energy use due to a "significant shortage of electricity," Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo reported on May 10.

Russia launched another large-scale overnight attack on May 8 against energy infrastructure in central and western regions of Ukraine, the fifth attack against Ukraine's power network since the start of the year.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukrenergo, warned that imports from Europe will not be able to completely cover Ukraine's energy deficit as a result of the attack.

Energy supplies for industrial and commercial users have been restricted between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on since May 8.

On May 9, the restrictions were extended to until 7 a.m. the following day due to power shortages, Ukrenergo said.

From May 10, "capacity limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. the next day."

"In case of increased consumption, emergency shutdowns may be applied," Ukrenergo said.

"Limiting consumption is a necessary measure to preserve the stability of the energy system" in the wake of Russia's latest attack, Ukrenergo said.