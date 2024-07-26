Skip to content
Explosions, fire reported at airfield in occupied Crimea

by Dmytro Basmat July 26, 2024 4:56 AM 1 min read
A general view of the Crimean Bridge which connects Russian-occupied Crimea and Russia's Krasnodar region on July 25, 2023. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Following sounds of explosions heard by local residents, a fire was reported at the Saky military airfield in western town of Novofedorivka in occupied Crimea, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported overnight on July 26.

The fire was allegedly caused by a strike on an ammunition depot at the airfield, according to Crimean Wind - although the information has not been independently verified.  

Earlier in the night, around 1 a.m. local time, multiple explosions were reported by residents in the western communities of Dobrushino, Novoozerne, as well as the city of Yevpatoria. Explosions were also heard in the southern city of Simferopol.

Residents reported seeing drones and missiles in the area of the reported explosions. Local occupation authorities in Sevastopol also reported an onslaught of attacks from Ukrainian drones.

Ukraine has not commented on the claims. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify any of the claims.

The occupied peninsula has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian drone and naval strikes, forcing Russian forces to withdraw much of its naval power and beef up air defenses.

A Ukrainian attack on occupied Crimea on July 23 resulted in a ferry used by Russian forces to transport military equipment being "seriously damaged," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
