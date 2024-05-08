Russia launches large-scale attack against Ukraine, hitting energy infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack against Ukrainian cities overnight on May 8. Russia launched cruise and ballistic missiles, rockets, and Shahed-type drones throughout the night, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry said that energy infrastructure was attacked in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia oblasts. The damage is being investigated and already work is ongoing to restore electricity and power generation capacity.

The extent of the damage is currently unclear, however, in Poltava Oblast, a Russian drone struck a critical infrastructure facility, causing a fire to break out, regional governor Filip Pronin said on Telegram.

Residents also reported hearing explosions in Kyiv around 5:30 a.m. local time. The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration also reported explosions around Kyiv Oblast, near the capital.

In the city of Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, a fire broke out at a civilian infrastructure site due to a Russian missile strike, Mayor Ihor Sapozhko reported. Two people, a woman aged 62 and a man aged 34, were hospitalized as a result of the attack.

The attacks began around 4:30 a.m. local time with multiple explosions reported in Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Poltava oblasts.

Ukrainian air defense were at work across all regions of Ukraine, including in Kyiv and as far west as the city of Lviv. As of 6:30 a.m. local time, the Kyiv City Military Administration said it had downed all of the projectiles launched at the capital.

In response to the Russian attack, Poland's Air Force said it, along with allied forces, scrambled aircraft to protect Polish airspace.

"Tonight, intensive long-range aviation activity of the Russian Federation is observed, related to missile strikes carried out against objects located on Ukrainian territory," Poland's Air Force wrote.

Russian missile and drone attacks have increased in frequency and intensity in recent months. Ukraine suffers a critical shortage of air defense systems due to delays caused by Congress in passing U.S. military aid, giving Russian forces the opportunity to launch renewed assaults on energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia is preparing for an anticipated summer offensive, amid dwindling Ukrainian ammunition and air defense.

President Volodymyr Zelensky previously urged partners to provide further air defenses, saying that failing to do so gives Russia a "global license for terror."

"We need air defense and other defense aid, not turning a blind eye and long discussions," he said on his Telegram channel.