Energy Minister: Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure cause over $1 billion in damage

by Kateryna Hodunova May 5, 2024 3:45 PM 2 min read
Cyclist on the street of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 21, 2024, amid a blackout due to the Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)
Russian strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure have cost the state over $1 billion in damage, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on May 5 on national television.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country on March 22, March 29, April 11, and April 27.

"We are talking about losses worth more than $1 billion. But the attacks continue, and it is obvious that the losses will increase," Halushchenko said.

The most damage was caused by the attacks on thermal, and hydro electricity generation facilities. Russian troops have been attacking other energy infrastructure facilities on a daily basis as well, using drones, artillery, and missiles, the minister added.

"The system is stable today, but the situation is quite difficult," Halushchenko said.

The situation remains under control, partly thanks to favorable weather conditions, which allow to run Ukraine's energy system with renewable energy sources, among others, according to the minister.

Halushchenko added that restrictions on the electricity supply are still in force in Kharkiv Oblast, where the Russian attacks have intensified this spring, even causing blackouts. The local services are working in the region to stabilize the situation and preparing for the autumn-winter period.

On April 27, Russian forces hit energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv oblasts in a mass attack against Ukraine that involved 34 missiles. A few days earlier, Russia struck the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Oblast, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Centerenergo, Ukraine's state energy company, later announced that the Russian attack against this plant led to the destruction of 100% of the company's generation capacity, as on March 22, Russia also destroyed the Zmiiv Thermal Power Plant in Kharkiv Oblast.

In late March, Russia launched another large-scale, significantly damaging one of the two power stations of Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Dam.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
