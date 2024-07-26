Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, India, Narendra Modi, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Indian PM Modi to visit Ukraine in August, media reports say

by Olena Goncharova July 27, 2024 1:27 AM 2 min read
Indian Narendra Modi arrives at Borgo Egnazia on day two of the 50th G7 summit, on June 14, 2024 in Fasano, Italy. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to Kyiv in August, marking his first visit to Ukraine since Russia launched its all-out war in February 2022.

The visit, still in the planning stages, is expected to occur in the third week of August, likely sometime around Ukraine's Independence Day, according to WION, India's English language news channel, who spoke with several sources in Delhi's diplomatic circles. Earlier this year, President Volodymyr Zelensky extended an invitation to Modi during a telephone conversation.

This month witnessed high-level exchanges between the two countries. External Affairs Minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as well as National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Yermak, held telephone discussions.

Following these talks, Jaishankar shared on social media that the discussions focused on "further developing our bilateral relationship."

In June, Modi met with Zelensky in Italy during the G7 summit. They discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine, with Modi emphasizing the importance of "dialogue and diplomacy." He reiterated that India would continue to support a peaceful resolution, according to the meeting's official handout.

This marked the second in-person meeting between the two leaders since the all-out war began, the first being at last year's G7 summit in Japan. Given the closure of Ukrainian airspace, world leaders have been traveling to Ukraine via Poland. It is expected that Modi will follow this route and hold discussions with Polish leadership, including Prime Minister Donald Tusk, ahead of his visit to Ukraine.

Kuleba calls on Hong Kong to close sanctions circumvention routes for Russia
Ukraine’s foreign minister said that these restrictive measures are necessary to “weaken Russia’s potential to wage war and kill people in Ukraine.”
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:14 PM

Romania denies downing Russian drones over Ukraine.

Videos on social media that purport to show Romanian air defense units shooting down Russian attack drones above Ukraine are spreading a false narrative, Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement on July 26.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:38 PM

Russian ex-deputy defense minister arrested on corruption charges.

In his previous position, former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov was in charge of the military's logistics chains during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. His dismissal was widely seen as a response to the logistic failures that accompanied the early months of Russia's all-out war.
11:31 AM

Сeasefire would leave 25% of Ukraine under Russian control, ambassador says.

"Many countries have proposed the idea of a ceasefire, but no one thinks about what it means. Some 25% of Ukrainian territory would remain under Russian control, which means buying time for Russia to strengthen its capabilities and resume its attacks on Ukraine," Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.