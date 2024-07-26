Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, ceasefire, Peace talks
Edit post

Сeasefire would leave 25% of Ukraine under Russian control, ambassador says

by Kateryna Hodunova July 26, 2024 11:31 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian cadets attend a ceremony for taking the military oath at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War in Kyiv on Sept. 8, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. More than 300 cadets took the oath of enlistment. (Roman Pilipey /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A ceasefire without Russia withdrawing its troops from the occupied territories will give it time to strengthen its capabilities and resume attacks on Ukraine, Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said in an interview with Euronews.

"Many countries have proposed the idea of a ceasefire, but no one thinks about what it means. Some 25% of Ukrainian territory would remain under Russian control, which means buying time for Russia to strengthen its capabilities and resume its attacks on Ukraine," Bodnar said.

Representatives of several countries, including Turkey and Hungary, which maintain diplomatic relations with Russia, have called on Ukraine and Russia to negotiate a ceasefire and start peace talks.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that, as a condition for peace negotiations, Ukrainian troops must leave Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, which was rejected by Kyiv and its partners.

Bondar said that Ukraine seeks to end the war and achieve peace in only one way: with the withdrawal of Russian troops from its territories and in compliance with international law.

Ending Russian occupation lies only in the protection of Ukraine's territorial integrity within the framework of international law, the ambassador said, adding: "Any other proposal should not be taken into account, and that is why we rejected (Russia's proposal)."

Bodnar brought up that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ceasefire proposals, which he voiced during his visit to Kyiv in July, "did not contain any details."

The ambassador also added that Ukraine wants to join NATO only to gain security and lasting peace, with no intention of provoking Russia or making geopolitical changes.

NATO is the only institution that can meet the security needs of the modern world, at least on paper, according to Bodnar.

If Ukraine becomes a member of NATO, it will be a natural border between other members of the alliance and Russia, he said.

44% of Ukrainians believe it’s time to start official peace talks with Russia, survey finds
At the same time, a majority of respondents were also opposed to the current ceasefire conditions laid out by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which would entail the complete Ukrainian withdrawal from the four regions that are partially occupied by Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:31 AM

Сeasefire would leave 25% of Ukraine under Russian control, ambassador says.

"Many countries have proposed the idea of a ceasefire, but no one thinks about what it means. Some 25% of Ukrainian territory would remain under Russian control, which means buying time for Russia to strengthen its capabilities and resume its attacks on Ukraine," Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:56 AM  (Updated: )

Explosions, fire reported at airfield in occupied Crimea.

Following sounds of explosions heard by local residents, a fire was reported at the Saky military airfield in western town of Novofedorivka in occupied Crimea, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported overnight on July 26.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.