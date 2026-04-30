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Israel turns away ship with stolen Ukrainian grain in win for Kyiv

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by Martin Fornusek
Israel turns away ship with stolen Ukrainian grain in win for Kyiv
Giant gantry cranes lined up in Haifa container port, Israel, on Nov 11, 2022. (Planet One Images/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The Panormitis ship transporting grain stolen from Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories will not unload its shipment in Israel, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on April 30.

"This demonstrates that Ukraine's legal and diplomatic actions have been effective," Sybiha said on X, after the shipment sparked a diplomatic row between Kyiv and Israel.

Panama-flagged bulk carrier Panormitis, allegedly transporting over 6,200 tons of wheat and 19,000 tons of barley looted by Russia in Ukraine, is departing the Haifa Bay and heading west, according to maritime traffic tracking services.

Israeli importer Zenziper reportedly rejected the cargo in accordance with a position by Israel's Grain Importers Association.

"The Russian supplier of the cargo will have to find an alternative destination to unload it," the association said on April 30, according to the Jerusalem Post.

IsraelUkraineGrain exportRussian-occupied UkraineAndrii Sybiha
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Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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