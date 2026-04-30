Israel turns away ship with stolen Ukrainian grain in win for Kyiv

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The Panormitis ship transporting grain stolen from Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories will not unload its shipment in Israel, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on April 30.

"This demonstrates that Ukraine's legal and diplomatic actions have been effective," Sybiha said on X, after the shipment sparked a diplomatic row between Kyiv and Israel.

Panama-flagged bulk carrier Panormitis, allegedly transporting over 6,200 tons of wheat and 19,000 tons of barley looted by Russia in Ukraine, is departing the Haifa Bay and heading west, according to maritime traffic tracking services.

Israeli importer Zenziper reportedly rejected the cargo in accordance with a position by Israel's Grain Importers Association.

"The Russian supplier of the cargo will have to find an alternative destination to unload it," the association said on April 30, according to the Jerusalem Post.