Senior Fundraiser/Head of Fundraising for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill a senior fundraiser/head of fundraising position.



The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 60 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.



Responsibilities:

Leading the development and implementation of the overall fundraising strategy.

Setting and achieving annual fundraising targets and goals in close cooperation with the company leadership.

Identifying, cultivating, and soliciting major donors and sponsors.

Developing and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders, including donors, sponsors, and partners.

Collaborating with different departments to identify fundraising priorities and enhance fundraising efforts.

Developing proposals, grant applications, and other fundraising materials.

Preparing narrative reports for donors and funders, overseeing financial reporting for donors and funders.

Monitoring and managing the fundraising budget, ensuring efficient use of resources.

Suggesting and implementing new, innovative fundraising initiatives.

Preparing and presenting reports on fundraising activities and outcomes to company leadership and the board.

Requirements:

Bachelor's degree in a relevant field (such as business, nonprofit management, marketing, or communications); a master's degree may be preferred.

Several years of experience in fundraising, preferably in a leadership role.

Proven track record of successful fundraising, including securing major grants or partnerships.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with donors, sponsors, and stakeholders.

Strategic thinking and planning abilities, with experience developing and implementing fundraising strategies.

Analytical skills for evaluating fundraising data and performance metrics.

Familiarity with fundraising software and tools.

Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;

Understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;

Knowledge and understanding of the values and mission of The Kyiv Independent.

We offer:

Hybrid work arrangement – ability to work from home and from the office in downtown Kyiv; Fully remote work can also be considered.

Market level compensation;

Busy, but flexible work schedule;

Opportunity to be a part of fast-growing award-winning media startup;

Constant learning and knowledge sharing within an ambitious, professional and missionary team;

Note: It’s a full-time position.



Please submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your suitability.



Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.



Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.