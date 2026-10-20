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Russian drone attack on Kyiv rush-hour traffic kills at least 1, injures 6

2 min read
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by Jimmy Rushton
Russian drone attack on Kyiv rush-hour traffic kills at least 1, injures 6
Remains of a car after a Russian drone attack on morning commuter traffic in the Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 20, 2026 (Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)

At least one person was killed and six people were injured after a Russian drone struck early morning commuter traffic in the Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv, according to Kyiv city mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The Russian drone crashed near a gas station in the Holosiivskyi District near the administrative border with Kyiv Oblast, Klitschko said.

Images shared by the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office showed multiple cars ablaze at the scene of the attack near the Kyiv-Odesa highway.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war, the Prosecutor's Office announced.

Earlier the same morning, three people were killed and at least six others injured as a result of a Russian attack on a production and warehouse building in the city of Obukhiv, just to the south of the Ukrainian capital, Ukrainian emergency services reported.

Kyiv Oblast governor Tymur Tkachenko identified the victims of the Russian strike as two women and one man, and added that the fire had been extinguished

On the night of Oct. 20, Russia attacked Ukraine with 165 Shahed-type and other drones, 105 of them jet-powered, Ukraine's Air Force said. The Air Force said it shot down or suppressed 115 Russian Shahed-type and other drones, 73 of them jet-powered, across 30 locations.

Kyiv and other cities are frequently attacked by jet-powered drones, which weren’t widespread last winter. They are faster and fly higher than Russia's older propeller-powered drones, making them harder for Ukraine’s limited air defenses to shoot down.

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Kyiv OblastVitali KlitschkoKyivRussiaUkraine
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Jimmy Rushton

Special Correspondent

Rushton is a British journalist and security and foreign policy analyst based in Kyiv. He has covered Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine since February 2022, writing about every aspect of the conflict. His work has appeared in Yahoo News, New Lines Magazine, and The Telegraph, amongst others.

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