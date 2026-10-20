Russian drone attack on Kyiv rush-hour traffic kills at least 1, injures 6

At least one person was killed and six people were injured after a Russian drone struck early morning commuter traffic in the Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv, according to Kyiv city mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The Russian drone crashed near a gas station in the Holosiivskyi District near the administrative border with Kyiv Oblast, Klitschko said.

Images shared by the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office showed multiple cars ablaze at the scene of the attack near the Kyiv-Odesa highway.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war, the Prosecutor's Office announced.

Earlier the same morning, three people were killed and at least six others injured as a result of a Russian attack on a production and warehouse building in the city of Obukhiv, just to the south of the Ukrainian capital, Ukrainian emergency services reported.

Kyiv Oblast governor Tymur Tkachenko identified the victims of the Russian strike as two women and one man, and added that the fire had been extinguished

On the night of Oct. 20, Russia attacked Ukraine with 165 Shahed-type and other drones, 105 of them jet-powered, Ukraine's Air Force said. The Air Force said it shot down or suppressed 115 Russian Shahed-type and other drones, 73 of them jet-powered, across 30 locations.

Kyiv and other cities are frequently attacked by jet-powered drones, which weren’t widespread last winter. They are faster and fly higher than Russia's older propeller-powered drones, making them harder for Ukraine’s limited air defenses to shoot down.