Russian airstrike injures at least 10 in Donetsk Oblast

Russian troops dropped three glide bombs on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on April 11, injuring at least 10 people, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

One of the bombs struck a residential building, according to the governor. The morning airstrike also damaged seven high-rise buildings, an administrative building, and eight vehicles.

"This is the true cost of Russia’s talk of 'truce' — they came here to kill and destroy. They don’t want peace," Filashkin said.

The attack came just hours before the start of the Easter ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has consistently proposed Russia an unconditional permanent ceasefire, but Moscow has rejected it.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 11 that Kyiv is ready to extend the ceasefire after Easter, warning that any Russian violations would lead to a reciprocal response.

Located less than 20 kilometers from the nearest Russian positions in eastern Donetsk Oblast, where the fiercest fighting rages, Kramatorsk has endured intensified Russian glide bomb and drone attacks over the past weeks.

The city, once home to about 200,000 people before the full-scale war, has become the de facto regional capital after Russia occupied Donetsk in 2014.

Heavily fortified and home to a key intersection of railway and highways, Kramatorsk remains a strategic logistical hub at the center of Russia's aims to overrun the rest of Ukrainian-held Donetsk Oblast.