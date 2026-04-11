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Ukraine ready to extend Easter ceasefire with Russia, Zelensky says

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by Kateryna Denisova
Ukraine ready to extend Easter ceasefire with Russia, Zelensky says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his official visit to the headquarters of the Spanish government in Palacio de la Moncloa on March 18, 2026. (Alberto Gardin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ukraine has informed Russia that it is ready to extend the Easter ceasefire but warned that any violation by Moscow will be met with a proportional response, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 11.

Zelensky's statement came just hours before the Easter truce, declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was set to begin at 4 p.m. local time on April 11 and last until the end of April 12. Ukraine has repeatedly proposed various permanent ceasefire options, including an unconditional halt to hostilities, but Moscow has rejected the proposals.

Russia continues its regular attacks on Ukrainian cities, targeting civilian and energy infrastructure, with at least four people killed and 36 injured over the past day.

Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi set out the parameters of Ukraine's response for any potential violations of the ceasefire by Russia, the president said.

"The Ukrainian army is ready for any developments on the frontline," Zelensky said.

"We all understand who we are dealing with. Ukraine will adhere to the ceasefire and respond strictly in kind. The absence of Russian strikes in the air, on land, and at sea will mean no response from our side."

According to Zelensky, the Easter ceasefire "could become the beginning of real movement toward peace," and Ukraine has made such a proposal.

Similarly, Russia declared an Easter truce in April last year, yet Ukraine reported nearly 3,000 violations on the front lines.

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The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
EasterVolodymyr ZelenskyUkraineRussiaCeasefire
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Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Before joining the team, she worked at the NV media outlet. Kateryna also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

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