Russian attacks kill at least 10, injure 74 across Ukraine over past day as Moscow hits homes, railway infrastructure

At least 10 people were killed and 74 others injured across Ukraine over the past day, as Russia continued to target residential buildings in cities including Kyiv, regional authorities said on Oct. 13.

In Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv and settlements in the surrounding region, killing four people and injuring 36, including four children, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

All four deaths occurred in residential buildings.

In Kyiv, at least two people were killed and 14 others injured in drone attacks throughout the day, including a strike on a 25-story residential building in the Darnytskyi District.

Kyiv also came under ballistic missile attack shortly after 10 p.m. local time on Oct. 12, with powerful explosions reported before an air raid alert was issued in the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a warehouse and railway infrastructure had been damaged.

In Vinnytsia Oblast, Russia struck a production complex belonging to Ukrainian confectionery company Roshen, the company said.

"Thanks to the timely activation of the warning system and the prompt evacuation, the lives of employees were saved," Roshen said in a statement.

Overnight on Oct. 13, Russian forces launched five ballistic missiles, 108 Shahed-type attack drones, including 74 jet-powered versions, as well as Gerbera and Parodiya decoy drones, and nine Banderol missiles, Ukraine's Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 88 drones, while strikes were recorded at 17 locations. Debris from downed drones fell at seven locations, the Air Force said.

Air defenses were active in the far-western Lviv Oblast overnight as Russian drones "struck villages and private homes," Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said, though he reported no casualties.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, four people were killed and 11 others were injured in Russian attacks across the region over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, two people were injured in Russian strikes, regional authorities said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured six people, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, over the past day, Russia carried out 910 attacks against 58 settlements in the region — five people were injured in the attacks, regional authorities said.

Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv oblasts also came under Russian attacks, but no injuries were reported.