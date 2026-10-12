Russia strikes Roshen confectionery factory in Vinnytsia

Russia struck a production complex belonging to Ukrainian confectionery company Roshen in Vinnytsia on Oct. 12, the company said.

"Thanks to the timely activation of the warning system and the prompt evacuation, the lives of employees were saved," Roshen said in a statement.

Vinnytsia Oblast authorities earlier reported that a Russian attack had hit a civilian infrastructure facility in the city and caused a fire. More than 50 rescuers and 13 pieces of emergency equipment were deployed to the site, while explosive ordnance specialists inspected the surrounding area. No injuries were reported.

Roshen later confirmed that its Vinnytsia production complex had been hit.

The company rejected claims circulating in Russian media that its facilities were being used to manufacture drones.

"The corporation's enterprises produce confectionery products and do not manufacture drones or other products for military purposes. The production complex in Vinnytsia is a civilian facility," the company said.

The company did not immediately disclose the extent of the damage to the plant.

"Strikes on food industry facilities endanger the lives of civilian workers, destroy production capacity and jobs, and disrupt the supply of goods," Roshen added.

The Oct. 12 strike is not the first Russian attack to damage Roshen facilities during the full-scale war.

On Aug. 27, a Russian attack destroyed a Roshen logistics center in Chubynske in Kyiv Oblast's Boryspil district. Earlier, on Jan. 24, Russian forces struck a Roshen confectionery factory in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.

Russia has also intensified attacks on other civilian infrastructure and Ukraine's energy sector in recent weeks. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 11 that Russian forces had carried out more than 200 strikes on electricity generation and transmission facilities over the previous week, as well as 17 strikes on gas and oil facilities. Russian attacks killed more than 150 people and wounded more than 700 during that period, he added.