Russian missile attack on Kharkiv kills 4, injures at least 41 including rescuer

Russian forces launched a large-scale missile attack on Kharkiv on Oct. 12, killing four and injuring at least 41 people, including an emergency responder, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Hours after the strikes, three bodies were pulled from the rubble, said Ihor Terekhov, the city's mayor. Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov later reported a fourth victim found under the rubble. Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that 41 people were injured, while four people were rescued from the rubble.

Three other people trapped beneath the rubble were rescued earlier, UNIAN reported, citing Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

Syniehubov said Russian forces had used 10 Banderol-type missiles in the attack, targeting civilian infrastructure.

"From the evening until now, the Russians have attacked Ukraine with more than a hundred different means of attack: jet drones, loitering munitions and ballistic missiles," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in the morning of Oct. 13.

A residential building damaged in a Russian attack on Kharkiv, on Oct. 12, 2026. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Telegram)

In the city's Kholodnohirskyi district, a strike hit a four-story residential building, destroying an entire section. At least 10 nearby houses were also damaged, Syniehubov said.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, another strike hit a five-story residential building. A bank on the ground floor and six vehicles caught fire, while three nearby apartment buildings sustained window damage.

Among the injured were two people in serious condition, including a 19-year-old man admitted to a burn unit and another man undergoing surgery, according to Syniehubov.

A State Emergency Service rescuer was also injured while responding to the attack and was hospitalized, RBC-Ukraine reported, citing the emergency service. His condition was not immediately confirmed.

Rescue workers from Ukraine's State Emergency Service, emergency medical teams, and the National Police were working at the impact sites. Police officers were also conducting door-to-door checks to identify residents requiring medical assistance.

An emergency psychologist talsk to a woman outside a residential building damaged in a Russian attack on Kharkiv, on Oct. 12, 2026. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Telegram)

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, lies roughly 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Russian border and has been subjected to repeated Russian attacks throughout the full-scale invasion.

A Russian air strike on Kharkiv on Oct. 11 killed at least one person and injured eight others.