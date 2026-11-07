Russian attacks kill 2, injure 37 across Ukraine over past day, hit substations connecting nuclear power plants to Kyiv

Russian attacks killed two people and injured 37 others across Ukraine over the past day, while Russia hit substations connecting nuclear power plants to Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities said on Nov. 7.

In an overnight mass drone and missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Russia hit a substation in Kyiv Oblast that connects western Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and Ukraine's central regions, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 7.

Zelensky added that substations were also damaged in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Dnipro oblasts.

Russia is preparing for trilateral talks by launching ballistic missiles at Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Repair and rescue operations are underway in the affected regions wherever the security situation allows. In total, the Russians used 172 drones and 36 ballistic… pic.twitter.com/tWWK0Vs9K7 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 7, 2026

Russian forces launched 172 long-range attack drones at Ukraine overnight on Nov. 7, including 137 jet-powered drones, the Air Force said, adding that Russia launched an unknown number of Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 149 Russian drones, including 117 jet-powered ones, and four missiles. Drone impacts were recorded at 24 locations, while falling debris was reported at ten locations, according to the Air Force.

Kyiv was the main target of the missile attack. Zelensky said that 36 ballistic missiles were launched overnight, with all the missiles aimed at Kyiv and the surrounding region.

"The capital is facing serious difficulties with its electricity, water, and heat supplies. Residential buildings and the Northern Bridge were damaged," Zelensky wrote on X.

At least six people in Kyiv were injured, according to authorities.

Russia's attack on the wider Kyiv Oblast killed one person and injured two others, while damaging energy facilities in the Bucha and Obukhiv districts, the National Police said.

In addition to Kyiv, twelve other regions were also attacked, the president added.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces carried out nearly 60 attacks on 22 settlements, killing a 52-year-old man in a drone strike and injuring ten people, the regional military administration said.

In Kherson Oblast, over the past day, Russian forces attacked 40 settlements and injured seven people, local governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia attacked with drones, missiles, and artillery four districts of the region, injuring six people, governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on two separate posts on Nov. 6 and 7.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured four people, local governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was injured in Russian attacks over the past day, the local authorities said. Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 848 attacks on 55 settlements in the region.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked the regional capital of Kharkiv and nine other settlements, injuring a 55-year-old woman, governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Vinnytsia Oblast, rescue equipment and a building of Ukraine's State Emergency Service unit were damaged as a result of the Russian attack, the service said on Nov. 7.

It added that civilian infrastructure was damaged as well, including the area around the local market, a market stall, and several cars. One person was injured in the attack.