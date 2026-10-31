Russian airstrike destroys Kramatorsk city council building that survived 2014 occupation

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

A Russian airstrike destroyed the Kramatorsk City Council's executive committee building in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 31, local authorities reported.

The building, located on Peace Square in central Kramatorsk, survived the city's occupation by Russian-backed militants in 2014 and its subsequent liberation by Ukrainian forces.

"An hour ago, Russia destroyed the central building of Ukrainian statehood in Kramatorsk with an airstrike," Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the city's military administration, wrote on Facebook, referring to the city council's executive committee.

Honcharenko described the building as a symbol of the city's history and identity.

"They can destroy a building, scorch our land and steal our memories. But they cannot destroy our right to a future," he wrote.

The building had previously sustained damage during a Russian airstrike on the city centre in March 2026.



Information about casualties from that strike was not immediately available.



Russian attacks elsewhere in Kramatorsk on Oct. 31 also injured civilians, according to Suspilne.



Kramatorsk, a major Ukrainian-held city in Donetsk Oblast, has faced increasingly frequent Russian attacks as Moscow's forces continue their offensive in eastern Ukraine.