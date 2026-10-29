Russia says war 'must continue' after Ukraine's 'massive' drone attack on Moscow

Russia's war against Ukraine must continue to protect the country from threats following a reported Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow during the Russia-Africa Summit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Oct. 29.

The statement comes as Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. prepare for another round of trilateral negotiations aimed at ending the war, with the sides yet to confirm a date for the meeting.

Hundreds of Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow overnight on Oct. 28-29, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, who said 613 drones had been launched toward the Russian capital.

"Our air defense systems are working effectively. But this shows once again that the situation continues, and the (war) must continue so that we are protected from threats," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesperson also called Ukraine's decision to organize "such a massive drone attack" on the Russian capital "strange," particularly while a "global-scale" event was taking place there.

Russian authorities have reported no casualties or damage.

The Russia-Africa Summit is taking place on Oct. 28-29 at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, bringing together delegations and representatives from 48 African countries.

The remarks come as diplomatic efforts to restart negotiations continue to face uncertainty.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Oct. 28 that the start of planned trilateral negotiations between Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine would depend on the situation on the battlefield.

The meeting was initially expected to take place in October, after U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Ukraine and Russia.

The visits yielded an agreement in principle to hold trilateral negotiations, but the Kremlin later declined to participate, accusing Kyiv of carrying out airstrikes on election day on Sept. 20.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 28 that he expects the planned negotiations to take place in mid-November, adding that Washington has yet to confirm a date.

The planned meeting follows a renewed U.S. effort to revive negotiations. Moscow has repeatedly rejected Western-backed proposals for a full and unconditional ceasefire, which Kyiv has supported, while continuing to demand that Ukraine cede Donbas.